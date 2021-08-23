Learning in an environment that is diverse is an experience in itself

Dear Madam,

With regard to pursuing higher studies after BCom Honours in the UK, New Zealand or Australia, I wanted to know three things: What are the most sought after 1-2 year programmes in Business, Finance or Economics? What are the entrance exams for the same? Being in my final year, when should I apply for it?

Akshatha T

Dear Akshatha,

Masters programmes in UK, New Zealand and Australia are for a duration of one year. The popular choices being MSc in Finance, International Business, Investment and Risk Management, Marketing, Supply Chain and Human Resource Management. The only exam you need to take for all these countries is the IELTS academic test. Applications are done exactly a year before the commencement of the course you are applying to. So if you are in your final year, you need to apply now.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing BA in Psychology, Journalism and English. I am planning to do an MBA in HR either in India or abroad but I wish to work and settle down abroad after my studies. Is it alright to pursue MBA without any experience in the business background? Please guide me on universities, placements and financial aspects.

A Student

Dear Student,

Very few universities outside India offer MBA for freshers without work experience. If you want to work abroad, the easiest route is through a student visa. Having studied subjects like English, Journalism and Psychology, I would suggest you continue your masters in one of these subjects rather than do an MBA. However, if you are very keen on HR, you could pursue an MA in Human Resource Management without any business background. Countries like New Zealand, Ireland and Canada allow students to stay back and work. Settling down in these places would be easier. UK gives all students permission to stay back for two years after completing your course. All masters programmes in the UK and New Zealand are for a duration of one year making it both affordable and quicker to start working. To give you a rough estimate of finances, your tuition fee and living expenses put together in the UK and New Zealand will be roughly around 20 to 25 lakhs. In most other countries the master's program is for a duration of 2 years. Countries like Germany offer their courses for free even to international students.

Dear Madam,

I plan to study abroad to pursue my master's degree in economics. Which universities in Europe are reputed, particularly in the UK? Additionally, which countries are good to work in after my post-graduation?

Devika

Dear Devika,

The best universities to pursue Economics in the UK are London School of Economics, University College London, Imperial College London, Kings College London, University of Glasgow, Warwick, Edinburgh and Manchester. You are allowed to stay back in the country and work for two years after you complete your studies. With your student visa, you can work for 20 hours during weekdays and 40 hours during holidays. Other than UK, you could consider Ireland and the Netherlands.

Dear Madam,

I am a Class 12 student with an interest in biology. I want to pursue genetic engineering. Can you suggest a college? Is India better or should I look at studies abroad? What kind of careers can I look forward to?

Amogh

Dear Amogh,

I would recommend you study abroad not because India does not offer the course but to experience stepping out of your comfort zone and live in a new country. Meeting people from various cultural backgrounds and learning in an environment that is diverse is an experience in itself. Travel to new countries teaches us to be accepting and tolerant of people who are different from us. Career options after genetic engineering include research in areas related to cancer, DNA samples, unborn defects, reproduction and cell growth, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, agriculture and food industry, hospitals and diagnostic, and forensic laboratories. You can choose to pursue a BEng or BSc in the UK and Europe. Both are for a duration of three years. The only entry requirement is an IELTS academic test. In USA and Canada, it is a BS program for a duration of four years. You would need to write the SAT and an English language test like TOEFL or IELTS.