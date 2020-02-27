Make informed decisions after Class 10

If you are in Class 10 it is imperative to have clarity about your future course of study. You must spend time aligning your dreams and aspirations with your interests and choose a proper course post Class 10.

Here are three questions that might prompt you to zero in on your goals and plan accordingly.

What to do after Class 10?

Throw this question at any Class 10 student and most of the times, you only get back a smile or a confused look. Very few students would have thought about it with seriousness.

Browsing the net for ‘Study options after Class 10 in India’ is one of the ways to learn about different avenues that could be explored. However, ensure that you get the right and verified information.

Consulting your teachers is another option. Having known you closely, they can suggest avenues that complement your personality.

What stream or course to opt for?

You should first decide from which Board to pursue Class 11 and 12. Then you can finalise the stream. The three common options available to choose from are Science, Commerce and Arts.

Take up Science if you wish to engage in medicine, engineering or research at a later point of time. Choose Commerce if you wish to pursue professions like banking, chartered accountancy (CA) or entrepreneurship. Arts is recommended for students intrigued by the mechanics driving human life and various allied fields like humanities, music, dance, journalism, media, archaeology, etc.

A certain set of students might also be attracted to job-oriented courses like three-year diploma certificate courses.

Where should I pursue my future studies?

The choice of college for future study is an equally important consideration. All your planning may be futile if the college of study is not selected wisely.

Choose a college which has qualified lecturers, good infrastructure and the right environment. A college should ideally deliver quality commensurate to the fee charged and provide a stimulating atmosphere to hone creative thinking and questioning.

Students can start by shortlisting a few colleges. They must visit them personally, and interact with the students and lecturers to learn more about what they offer.

The distance of the college from your place of residence must also be an important consideration especially if you wish to choose a course that can be demanding.

Yet another important consideration is the provision for competitive exams coaching within the college campus. This helps save you a lot of time and money over the long run.

Seeking answers to these three questions not only helps you make the right decisions but also saves from making an unwise choice.

Never make emotional decisions such as pursuing the same course as a buddy without doing your homework, enrolling in a college in a hurry, and taking up a course just because it was highly recommended by a family well-wisher. Base your decisions on facts and your interests.

Consult your teachers, parents and possibly even seniors and apprise them of your line of thought. Hear them out as they give you advice. The final decision, however, should be yours alone.