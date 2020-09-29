Many options after MBBS degree

The common route taken after completing MBBS degree is opting to do post graduation in a medical course. However, there are different alternative career opportunities and courses to pursue after MBBS, apart from doing MD/ MS, such as:

Health/ medical journalism and medical writing:

For broadcasting health and medical-related information, people with medical knowledge are required. In this field, you can be a medical researcher and can work for yourself or join any academy or mainstream media. You can write manuscripts, clinical trial reports, news articles, regulatory submissions, and abstract briefings. In this field, you have to have knowledge about medical as well as journalism fields. Doctors who are good in writing editorial articles and clinical writings can go for this career path.

Forensic science:

If you are interested in human anatomy then forensic science is an option you may consider. Forensic science is related to criminal justice and involves the study of the human body. It involves using scientific knowledge and methodology for solving criminal cases and legal problems by examining crime scenes and taking evidence of blood and other remains to assist an investigation into a criminal case.

Health IP and knowledge analytics:

Careers in health IP and analytics have become popular. In this profession, those from engineering, arithmetic, and quantitative backgrounds are also hired. It involves extracting information, grouping and analysing health care related data etc. It is closely associated with the public health sector.

Medical legal studies:

Medical health advisors are the interface between doctors and the legal process. In this field, a person will have to attend court trials, hold lectures, run workshops, and write various articles about medical law and legal processes involved in the medical industry. Though a challenging career, it is a well-paying alternative career choice.

Radiology or diagnostic imaging:

A radiologist connects your X-Rays, CT scans, ultrasound, and MRIs to other examinations and tests, and recommends further examinations or treatments. Radiologists also treat diseases through radiation (radiation oncology or nuclear medicine) or minimally invasive, image-guided surgery (interventional radiology).

Medical research:

Medical scientists are involved in conducting research aimed at improving overall human health. They study diseases, conduct clinical trials and investigations to increase knowledge in the medical field.