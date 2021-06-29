Masters in the same field advisable for students of niche courses

Dear Madam,

I have done BSc Visual Media and with no specific field to choose after that, I thought of pursuing MBA in HR and later MHRM in Canada. Is it ok to choose these courses with no education background or work experience in HR. Please guide on good colleges for MHRM in Canada.

Vishnu D Vasisht

Dear Vishnu,

Having pursued a niche course like visual media in your bachelors, I would recommend masters in courses like visual communication and design, multimedia journalism, graphic design, visual arts administration, branding and identity, design management, interface and interactive design, photography and visual effects.

However, if you are keen on pursuing HR in Canada, here are a few suggestions: University of Toronto, University of Windsor, Brock University, Conestoga College, Seneca College and Lambton College. Not having any previous background in HR will not be an issue in any of these institutions.

Dear Madam,

I'm parallelly pursuing BA Psychology (regular) and Psychology Honours (distance mode from IGNOU) and want to pursue masters in Child & Educational Psychology abroad. Please guide me on a good university, stay and financial aspects.

Mohammed Saad

Dear Mohammed,

I would recommend UK for your Masters in Child and Educational Psychology. It will be a one year programme and you are allowed to stay back in UK post study and work for two years. You need to write only the IELTS test to get into any university in the UK. The universities that are well-known for these courses are Anglia Ruskin University, University of Birmingham, Kings College London, Kingston University, Nottingham Trent University and Sheffield University. Student housing is available both on the campus and off the campus. Your tuition and living expenses put together will be around Rs 20 to 30 lakhs depending on the university.

Dear Madam,

I am in Class 12 and will be writing NEET in 2022. Please guide me on foreign universities/colleges offering undergraduate courses in medicine.

A student

Dear student,

MBBS in UK will be for 5 years. Universities I recommend based on the course and affordability are: Anglia Ruskin University, University of Aberdeen, University of Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton, Cardiff, Dundee University, Exeter, Glasgow, Hull, Keele, Leicester, Liverpool and York. You need to write the IELTS academic test and UKCAT exam.

In the US, you would first be required to do your four-year Bachelor degree in Biological Sciences and Chemistry. You could take pre-med courses simultaneously. You then have to pass the MCAT exam, get into a medical school. This will take another 3 to 4 years. You have to then take the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) to be able to practise as a doctor. To apply to a good school in the US, you are required to take the SAT and an English language test like IELTS, TOEFL or PTE.

In New Zealand, it is a six-year course offered by the University of Auckland and the University of Otago. Entry requirements here are the IELTS and UCAT.