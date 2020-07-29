Published research work adds value to CV

Dear Madam,

I have completed MBBS and want to pursue post graduation in the UK. What is the procedure? What are the courses I can take up?

VJ Sathyaa

Dear Sathyaa,

UK universities offer MSc in Cardiovascular Sciences, Clinical Critical Care, Clinical Genetics, Clinical Neuropsychology, Clinical Pharmacology, Diabetes, Health Care, Advanced Practice, Medical Genetics & Genomics etc. All master’s programmes in the UK are for a duration of one year.

Take the IELTS academic test and get a score of 7.5 and above.

Dear Madam,

My son is in Class 12 with Mathematics, Accountancy, Economics, Business Studies and English combination. He also has Geospatial Technology as a vocational subject. He is reasonably good in English. Is it a good idea to study Supply Chain Management or Logistics in a German university. What are the requirements?

Saurabh

Dear Saurabh,

German universities offer excellent courses in Supply Chain Management and Logistics. The course would be for a duration of three to four years. The course is taught in English but knowledge of the local language will certainly help in the job market especially in an area like logistics.

Please ask your son to register for and take the IELTS academic test and enroll for some German lessons at the Goethe Institute.

Dear Madam,

My son wants to do his graduation in Western Music. He is currently in Class 12. How to get admission in a good university? Let us know some good universities in the US or UK.

George

Dear George,

In the UK, I would recommend University of Liverpool, Anglia Ruskin University, Coventry University, Birmingham City University, Leeds Beckett University and Goldsmiths. In the US, Berklee College of Music in Boston is one of the best dedicated music schools. University of Southern California, University of California Berkeley, Belmont University in Nashville Tennessee are other good universities. Most liberal arts colleges in the US offer Bachelor’s in music. The Juilliard school of Music New York is another reputed school.

Please ask your son to put together a creative portfolio or audition sample. For UK universities, he needs to have good academic scores and IELTS academic test report. For US universities, in addition to IELTS academic or TOEFL iBT test report, SAT is required.

Dear Madam,

I am currently studying Mechanical Engineering (6th semester). I would like to pursue master’s in either Canada or Germany. What are my chances of getting into prestigious universities if my GPA is just above the cut-off? I have a few extracurricular achievements that could be included in my CV.

Vishruth Murali

Dear Vishruth,

To get into a top school, you need a GRE score of 325 and more. Published research work outside your regular course work, internships and knowledge of German language for Germany and French for McGill University which is in Quebec, a French Province, will be an added advantage. IELTS academic score of 6.5 or more is necessary.