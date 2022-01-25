Reading can broaden the horizons of your child

The early years of life are crucial and form a strong foundation for future development. Exposing children to books, stories and music helps improve their language, brain development and imagination.

A US study has found that when personalised components are added to academic content, the reading comprehension scores of students sees a boost of more than 40% when compared to their peers who read non-personalised stories.

Personalised learning is based on a thorough understanding of the needs and goals of every student. While the research is still going on, one of their key findings is an improvement in maths scores.

Digital personalisation

Ensuring that your child consciously abandons gadgets and inculcates the habit of reading is no easy task. Here is when personalisation helps. The book can be customised to feature children, their names and their journeys. This also gives them a sense of inclusion since the child, regardless of race, ability or background, is the protagonist of the personalised book. The book will also be treasured and cherished by the child forever.

As they read, children subconsciously learn new words and process new information, their vocabulary expands and so does their ability to express themselves.

When you read aloud to your child, their ability to think and understand improves. It helps build their thought process, including problem-solving and decision-making abilities, right from childhood to adulthood. It helps kids develop critical language abilities by stimulating the portion of their brain that allows them to perceive the meaning of words.

Language

Book language, from fairytales to classic novels, is more descriptive and uses formal grammatical structures compared to daily conversational language. The spoken language is influenced by the region of the speaker and the listener.

When the child mindfully engages with a book for hours, it helps increase attention span.

So, begin by designating a reading place and introducing your youngster to personalised literature. It's time you encourage your child to pick up a book and dive into the world of stories.