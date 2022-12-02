Recommended universities for research in animal husbandry

Dear Madam,

What are the post-graduation degrees foreign universities offer in visual media studies? I have completed my graduation in fine arts in Karnataka and want to study visual media in the UK. Please guide.

Chetanram Kumar, Davangere

Dear Chetanram,

Visual Communication, Visual Art Direction, Marketing and Communication, Graphic Design and UIUX are some of the popular courses offered in visual media studies. The best universities in the UK for visual media are the University of Arts London, Kingston University, Anglia Ruskin University, Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts, Leeds Arts University and Coventry University. Each university specifies its portfolio requirements on its website. Prepare your portfolio accordingly. Take the IELTS academic test which is required by all UK universities. Your personal statement should be university and programme-specific. You should clearly state your career goals and the reason you’ve chosen the course. Also, highlight your strengths and achievements and how you are a good candidate for the programme.

***

Dear Madam,

I am a BSc graduate and studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Now planning to study a post-graduation course in environmental science in the US. What are the employment opportunities after the completion of this course?

Ramnath Pai, Karwar

Dear Ramnath,

Once you complete your master’s in environmental science, you will gain the necessary skills in using scientific expertise to find sustainable and innovative solutions whether you choose public service or work for the private sector. Your career could be in environmental consulting, waste management, water quality, town and transport planning, policy Advocacy, environmental law, sustainable energy systems, geographic information systems, ecology, climate studies etc. Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of California Berkeley, University of Wisconsin Madison and the University of Washington are among the best in the US for environmental science programmes.

***

Dear Madam,

Which foreign universities are suitable to study Criminology? I am still studying BSc in Criminology and Forensic Science but aiming to pursue higher education in the same subject. Inform about the scholarships available for Indian students in foreign universities.

Manu Kumar, Hubballi

Dear Manu,

UK is a good option for you as your three-year degree is acceptable in the UK. Anglia Ruskin University, Cranfield University, University College London, Middlesex University, Kings College London and Strathclyde University offer excellent courses in Forensic Science and Criminology. After your complete your course, you can work in various fields like forensic laboratories, law enforcement and police departments, pathologist clinics, research centres etc.

***

My daughter has completed her post-graduation in animal husbandry but wants to take up research in the same field at any of the best foreign universities. How to take it up?

K G Prasad, Bengaluru

Dear Prasad,

Here are my recommendations for universities in each country for research in animal husbandry and related specialisations:

Germany: Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, The University Of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, University of Göttingen, Free University of Berlin, RWTH Aachen University and the University of Bonn.

U.S.A: The University of Arizona, Colorado State University, The University of Vermont, Kansas State University, Mississippi State University and Ohio State University.

U.K: Nottingham Trent University, University of Surrey, University of Exeter, University of Edinburgh and Newcastle University.

New Zealand: University of Massey and Lincoln University.

Netherlands: Utrecht University and Wageningen University & Research.

Denmark: Aarhus University and University of Copenhagen

Canada: the University of Manitoba, the University of Calgary and the University of British Columbia and the University of Guelph.

Australia: University of Western Australia, University of Queensland, University of Melbourne and University of Sydney.

***

Which foreign university is best for studying agriculture and related courses? My son is keen on studying courses in food processing. What are the employment prospects for agriculture-related courses?

Dhanyakumar K, Tumakuru

Dear Dhanyakumar,

The best universities in the world for agricultural sciences are: Wageningen University in the Netherlands; University of California Davis, Cornell University, Texas A&M in the US; Humboldt-University Berlin, University Hohenheim, Technical University of Munich, University of Gottingen in Germany, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden; KTH Zurich Switzerland, University of Reading, Leeds and Nottingham in UK; the University of Auckland and the University of Otago in New Zealand.

Employment prospects could be in agricultural and horticultural firms, environmental consultancies, farm management and commercial ancillary companies, food processing and food retail companies, government and local authorities - advisory and administrative roles, research and teaching in universities etc.