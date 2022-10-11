Research students beat a path to Germany, UK and US

Dear Madam,

I'm preparing to study Business Economics course at the University of California, San Diego. Will this study open up better employment opportunities in India?

Sharadhi, Mangaluru

The Business Economics course at UCSD is a new course that was launched last year as a collaborative, interdisciplinary degree program between the Rady School of Management and the Department of Economics. Through this programme, you will obtain training in core economics disciplines like microeconomics, macroeconomics and econometrics. You will learn how firms interact with markets, how economies function, and how to extract insights from data as well as training in core business disciplines such as accounting, finance, management, marketing and operations. A thorough understanding of business and economics will certainly open up employment opportunities anywhere in the world.

I have studied history as one of the optional subjects in my BA from an open university. I want to take up further studies in history and archaeology, particularly the studies in epigraphy, in the UK. Please guide me with the details of the universities that provide courses in historical studies.

Krishnakanth, Udupi

Kings College London, University of Warwick, UCL, Royal Holloway, University of Edinburgh and Roehampton are known for History, Archeology, Ancient Classics and Literature. Epigraphy is taught in all these universities. Please register for and take the IELTS academic test. Get a score of 7 and above overall and a minimum of 6 in reading, writing, listening and speaking. Write a strong personal statement about your interest in Epigraphy, your career goals and why you wish to study in the UK. These universities are reputed for their classical studies and they look for students who show interest in research and writing.

Which university in Australia offers formal sports trainer courses? I am a Master of Physical Education (MPEd) and want to get some certificate courses for specialisation.

Damodara B S, Bengaluru

Deakin University, La Trobe University, and Victoria University among others offer Sports Trainer courses. Since you have already completed a Master’s in Physical Education, you should be very convincing in your statement of purpose of a good reason to want to pursue the chosen specialization. Often students go to Australia for a second Master’s degree just to be able to settle down there. Universities don’t grant admissions if they think that’s your main motive. Pick an area of specialisation (among the many that these universities offer) that complements what you have already studied and will help you in your career.

My son is studying PUC and wanted to pursue a veterinary science/animal husbandry course. Which foreign university offers graduation courses in this stream? Please guide.

B Ramanarayan, Bengaluru

For Bachelor’s in Veterinary Science, I would recommend Nottingham Trent University in the U.K. Their School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Studies housed at the idyllic countryside estate campus at Brackenhurst is the perfect place to study Veterinary Science or Animal husbandry.

My other recommendations are the University of Glasgow, Surrey, Exeter, Brighton and Bristol in the UK, the University of Göttingen and Leibniz University in Germany, the University of Helsinki in Finland, Radboud University Netherlands and Aarhus University in Denmark.

I want to study biological science degree in the US. Please suggest the universities in the US which provide quality studies in biotechnology courses through the integrated research programme.

Chitra S, Bhatkal

Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Duke, Cornell, Michigan Ann Arbor, Yale and Princeton are among the best for biological sciences in the US.

What are the short-term post-graduation courses in biotechnology being offered in foreign universities? What will be the job prospects after studying such courses?

Kiran Sirsi

If you are looking for short-term postgraduate courses, I suggest you go to UK or New Zealand. The duration of an MSc programme in both these countries is for one year. Rather than pursue a short-term diploma or certificate course, it is better to complete a Master’s degree. Both these countries also offer post-study stay-back options. Job prospects in the field of Biotechnology include Healthcare, Food and Nutrition, Cosmetics Research and Development, Agriculture and Environment biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Genetics, Microbiology, etc.

I have studied Zoology at the graduation level and wanted to take up higher studies in the same subject at a foreign university. Which foreign university offers post-graduation with research in Zoology (MSc+PhD).

Nagendra A

Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States are the top three countries in the world for research-based programmes.The University of Göttingen, University of Freiburg, University of Munich, Free University of Berlin, University of Cologne, the University of Bonn in Germany, University of Cambridge, University of St Andrews, Nottingham Trent University, the University of Liverpool in UK and the University of California Davis, Cornell University, MIT and Duke University in the U.S are among the best in the world for research in Zoology.

