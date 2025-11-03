<p>Indian women's team scripted history on Sunday by winning their maiden ICC World Cup title. It was a long-held dream which was fulfilled as the women in blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift the trophy.</p><p>The nation erupted in joy with celebrations on the streets. From PM Modi and President Murmu to film stars and other celebrities, wishes poured in on social media from all quarters for the champions.</p>.We have now broken barrier, winning has to be a habit now: Harmanpreet Kaur.<p>While the women's team finally lived its own 1983 moment, they had gone close to winning the trophy in the past as well.</p><p>Following is a list of the Indian women's team's performances in the Women's World Cup (ODI) and Women's T20 World Cup over the years.</p><p><strong>ICC Women's World Cup (ODI format)</strong></p><p>* 1973 England - Didn't participate</p><p>* 1978 India – Group stage (India hosted; made their debut but didn’t progress beyond the group stage)</p><p>* 1982 New Zealand – Group stage (Earned first World Cup win; showed promise under Diana Edulji)</p><p>* 1988 Australia - Didn't participate</p><p>* 1993 England – Finished fourth in the round-robin stage, India's best show till then.</p><p>* 1997 India – Semifinalist (Hosted the event for second time; lost to Australia in semifinals)</p><p>* 2000 New Zealand – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand in the semis)</p><p>* 2005 South Africa – Runners-up (lost to Australia in the final)</p><p>* 2009 Australia – Third place (defeated Australia in third place play-off)</p><p>* 2013 India – Group stage (hosted in India for third time; failed to make super six, finishing bottom in Group A of four teams)</p><p>* 2017 England – Runners-up (lost to England at Lord’s)</p><p>* 2022 New Zealand - group stage (failed to make semifinals, finishing fifth in round robin league)</p><p>* 2025 India – Champions (beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai)</p><p><strong>T20I World Cup</strong></p><p>* 2009 England – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand)</p><p>* 2010 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to Australia)</p><p>* 2012 Sri Lanka – Group stage</p><p>* 2014 Bangladesh – Group stage</p><p>* 2016 India – Group stage</p><p>* 2018 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to England)</p><p>* 2020 Australia – Runners-up (lost to Australia at MCG)</p><p>* 2023 South Africa – Semifinalist (lost to Australia)</p><p>* 2024 UAE - Group stage.</p>