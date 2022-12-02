Softskills that an optometrist needs

Optometry is a medical science which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of impairments related to the human visual system. Optometrists examine your eyes to check for health issues and vision adjustments and identify vision problems, eye traumas, ocular anomalies, and health problems including diabetes and high blood pressure.

To become a Doctor of Optometry, a candidate must pass the EYECET—the national entrance exam. An aspirant begins education by finishing three or four years of college with a focus on pre-medical courses and a bachelor’s degree. The degree should be in a field that is related to optometry, such as biology or physiology. In order to be an expert in a specialty like ocular illness or poor vision rehabilitation, they may also do a one-year clinical residency.

Optometric practice has enormous potential in India and overseas. Optometrists specialise in identifying refractive errors and prescribing the right treatment. They handle vision screening (eye testing), diagnosis of visual issues, orthotics and vision training, optometric counselling of patients with partial sight, colour blindness, and genetic vision disorders, as well as designing and fitting glasses, contact lenses, and low vision aids. In addition, they prescribe eye exercises to patients who complain of visual problems like squinting.

One can also work as a researcher, a postsecondary educator, an eyewear industry consultant, an occupational/industrial safety programme advisor, or a consultant. One can also start own independent private eye care practices.

Here are some skills that are important for an optometrist.

Interpersonal skills: Optometrists are less feared than dentists in the medical field, but both deal closely with patients. You must be able to communicate with people in a calm, professional manner and be at ease in close quarters.

Communication skills: Optometrists instruct patients on crucial information on routine vision maintenance, ocular health and hygiene, and specialised treatment for injury or illness. When requesting more details about the patient’s condition, or seeking expert guidance, they must also effectively interact with other professionals.

Critical thinking: This is important since it implies that you should have an appropriate response to a problem. Another key competency in this field is the ability to weigh the advantages and downsides of various findings, solutions, or approaches to issues.

Decision-making skills: When making decisions, an optometrist should use logic and experience. When choosing the best course of action, take into account the respective costs and rewards.

Problem-solving: This skill equips the professional with the ability to identify such items and offer solutions, recognise complex issues, examine pertinent data, formulate and evaluate tactics, and implement solutions.

(The author is the pro-chancellor of a Noida-based university)