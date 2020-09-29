Some universities offer hybrid courses

Dear Madam,

I got selected for Master’s in Mechanical Engineering, Machine and Equipment Design, at Ural Federal University in Russia. Is a master’s programme in Russia good? Is it recognised in India and Europe?

Vijeth J Shetty

Dear Vijeth,

It is interesting to note that you picked a Russian University rather than the more popular destinations. Study in Russia is affordable. You are also allowed to work while you are a student. The Ural Federal University is one of the well-known public universities in Russia but is not ranked very high in world rankings. Nevertheless, your master’s degree from here is recognised in India and Europe.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue bachelor’s degree in Audio Engineering. Please suggest some good universities abroad.

Sharath

Dear Sharath,

Some of the best universities for Audio Engineering include Leeds Beckett University, Birmingham City University, Anglia Ruskin University, Bournemouth University and Nottingham Trent University in the UK. Whereas in the US, New York University, Carnegie Mellon University, Berklee College of Music, Georgia Tech and University of Massachusetts are good.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue Master's in Agricultural Economics. Kindly suggest some good universities abroad.

Pranav

Dear Pranav,

Some of the well-known schools to pursue Agriculture Economics in the US include Cornell, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, Texas A&M, Penn State, Purdue, UC Berkeley and Virginia Tech. In the UK, University of Warwick and University of Reading are popular for this course. University of Copenhagen, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Czech University of Life Sciences Prague and Humboldt University of Berlin are good too.

Dear Madam,

My son is studying in University of California. It was announced that international students will be deported. Will it affect him? Will online classes continue even next year? Will there be any changes in the admission process?

Subramani D

Dear Subramani,

If your son is already in the US, it will not affect him. Please ask him to contact his immediate advisor at University of California who will guide him and ensure he is registered for the right courses that meet the requirements of the I-20 visa regulations. US universities that are offering online classes have something called hybrid courses which are considered equivalent to on-campus classes. He might also be required to take at least one in-person class. As far as next year is concerned, we are hoping the situation improves. If your son is in India now because he came down before the lockdown, then he can continue his online studies from here. If he has paid the university for student housing, they will refund the entire amount. Visas will be issued for new students and at this point one can only hope that the career plans of students are not affected in anyway.