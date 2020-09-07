Studying in an Ivy League college has its own benefits

Dear Madam,

I have finished my graduation in mechanical engineering and have worked for a few years, now I want to change my stream and pursue master's in logistics and supply chain management in New Zealand. Are there good opportunities in New Zealand in this field?

Lohith

Dear Lohith,

In today’s world, there is a wide scope for Logistics and Supply Chain management. Massey University, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and University of Auckland offer master's programmes in this field. The government of New Zealand gives all international students a three-year post-study work visa.

Dear Madam,

I have finished my bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and would like to pursue a postgraduate programme in Management Studies abroad. Is there any major difference between MSc in Management programme and an MBA programme. Which are the best countries to pursue MSc in Management with flexible work-visa regulations and affordable pricing?

Shashank

Dear Shashank,

MBA is for people with minimum three years’ work experience. Ideally meant for those in the middle level management seeking to grow in their career. It is a professional post-graduate degree that helps students hone their technical, managerial and leadership skills. With an MBA one can climb a higher rung of leadership within an organisation or blaze an entirely new career path. MSc, on the other hand, is meant for students who have no work experience and are fresh out of college. Both MSc and MBA allow you to specialise in an area of your choice like finance, operations, human resource, marketing, entrepreneurship, logistics etc. The UK and New Zealand are affordable and allow post-study stay-back options. Entry requirement to universities in both these countries is a good GPA and IELTS academic test.

Dear Madam,

I am a final year Computer Science student. I have got admission to Columbia University for MS in Data Science and University of Waterloo for Master of Data Science and AI. Which one should I choose?

A student

Dear Student,

Columbia University is an Ivy league university and certainly higher ranked than Waterloo. Even though Waterloo is an excellent university and Canada is more relaxed with post-study visa regulations, I would pick Columbia any day. An education from here will certainly take you places. Hopefully by the time you complete your masters, the Covid-19 situation will be well under control and things would have returned to normal again. New York is a dream destination for most students in terms of both job opportunities as well as an eclectic and vibrant place of study.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing BE (CSE). Apart from MTech, MBA or MS, is there any other post graduation degree or course that I can pursue?

Annapoorna

Dear Annapoorna,

Data Science and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, VLSI Systems and Digital Design are the popular options to specialise in after your graduation. If you are interested in a new field you could pursue Master's in Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology or pursue your master's in Engineering Management.