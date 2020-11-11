Subject choice should be based on career goals

Dear Madam,

I am a final year hotel management student. I wish to pursue MBA abroad. What is the procedure to apply to foreign universities? What will be the fees? Please suggest some good universities.

Mansi

Dear Mansi,

With a three-year degree, you are best-suited to apply to universities in the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Typically, entry into all MBA programmes requires a minimum of three years work experience. However, there are a few good universities that offer MBA programmes for students who are fresh out of college with no work experience. You need to write the IELTS exam and GMAT (if required by the university). Applications are submitted online on individual university websites. Transcripts, copy of your passport, statement of purpose, resume and referee details have to be submitted online. Test scores like GMAT, IELTS should be sent directly to the universities from the respective boards. For the countries mentioned above, the duration of your MBA will be one year and depending on the university, the total cost of tuition and living expenses will be anything between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. The UK gives you a two-year post study stay back option and New Zealand offers all international students three-year post study work visa.

Dear Madam,

I am a Class 12 student. I am confused whether to opt for BE or BSc as I have interest in both pure science and applied sciences. Which one is better and what are the job prospects in these fields? Please suggest some good colleges.

Ujwal Harish

Dear Ujwal,

Focus on getting good grades in your Class 12 after which you can pursue your BE, BTech, BSc or BS. On completion of your bachelor's, you can decide the area in which you will specialise for your master's. You must first identify your subject choice and your career goals before you set out to choosing universities. When you pick a subject you enjoy, you are bound to do well in it. When you are good at what you do, you will be successful in any field.

Dear Madam,

I completed my BE in EEE in 2019 (CGPA 7.2) and am currently doing apprenticeship. I wish to pursue MSc (control systems or power systems) in Europe or any other good country. Kindly suggest good colleges. What are the required GRE and TOEFL scores?

Manish

Dear Manish,

Imperial College London, City University London, University of Manchester, University of Hertfordshire, University of Surrey are the UK universities known for control and power systems. In Germany, RWTH Aachen, Duisburg - Essen, Technical University of Munich and Freiburg University are good for these programmes. For UK universities you require an IELTS academic score of 6.5 and above. You don't need GRE. German universities would require GRE score of 320 and above. They will accept both IELTS and TOEFL scores. Although the programme is taught in English, knowledge of German language will be an advantage.

Dear Madam,

I will be completing BE in Information Science Engineering in a year. I wish to pursue Master's in Computer Science from public universities in Germany. Kindly recommend some universities. When is the best time to apply?

Kedar

Dear Kedar,

Getting admission in a good German university is highly competitive. Since most public universities in Germany are free or come at a low tuition fee for all students including international students, entry standards are very high. You need to have a high GPA, TOEFL score of over 100, GRE of 320 or more and knowledge of German language. Some of the universities I recommend are Technical University of Munich, University of Bonn, Free University of Berlin, Humboldt University, Frieburg University and RWTH Aachen.

Dear Madam,

My daughter has completed her BArch. She wants to pursue MArch abroad. Which country and university is good for this course.

Vijaya K

Dear Vijaya,

The UK is good for MArch. A good GPA, a well prepared portfolio and IELTS academic test scores of 6.5 and above is required for admission. Tuition and living expenses in the UK are very reasonable when compared to the US. As a student, she will be allowed to work for 20 hours during week days and 40 hours during holidays. On completion of her studies, she will be allowed to stay back and work in UK for two years. University of Westminster London, Nottingham Trent University, Coventry University, University College London and Sheffield University are known for their architecture programmes.