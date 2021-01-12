Why you should consider a career in pet care

The rise of pet ownership in urban India has led to a huge scope for employment in the pet care industry, in turn leading to various career options. For those who love animals and enjoy working, there are interesting career options that go beyond just being a veterinarian.

Canine trainer

The most important prerequisite if you want to be a dog trainer is that you should love a dog and have ample patience.

There are various short term courses that you can enrol in to become a trainer.

As a canine trainer, you will have to teach the dog basic obedience through positive reinforcement and reward-based techniques. You will also have to study different facets of animal behaviour like teaching the dog tricks and correcting problem behaviours with the right equipment.

The job can also entail training dogs for special assistance, especially for assisting the physically challenged. Since a career in this field demands a lot of hands-on training, it is a good idea to apprentice under an experienced trainer.

The best part is that the job offers you a lot of flexibility.

Canine behaviour counsellor

The pet behaviour counsellor advises owners whose pets have developed inappropriate behaviour. The problems range from dominance, housetraining, aggression, destruction and compulsive behaviour.

This is different from standard obedience training offered by dog trainers. A canine behaviour counsellor must be qualified in pet psychology and have an ability to communicate effectively, in addition to having practical handling skills and solutions to problems.

Pet groomer

Today owners don’t hesitate to spend money on their pets and getting them the best treatment. With pet salons mushrooming, there is a vast potential to make a career out of grooming cats and dogs.

People in India are increasingly getting exotic breeds from all over the world and these breeds have specific grooming requirements, which can only be done at a professional salon.

These treatments involve haircuts for the pet, detangling treatments, flea and tick control baths, medicated baths, ear cleaning, teeth brushing and nail clipping. There are various specialised pet grooming courses, and one has to learn about different pet breeds, understand the anatomy of dogs and cats, gain knowledge of the grooming equipment.

So the best way would be to work at a salon and acquire skills to enter the pet grooming and pampering business.

Pet food and other services

Pet food, pet boarding, sitting and walking pet animals, dog and cat cafes, pet relocation are some other segments that are emerging as viable career options. If you like to take care of pets then another choice is to manage kennels and pets when owners are away.

One has to make sure that the kennels are properly built and are safe and hygienic; people also need well-trained staff to take care of pets.

Pet products, which include items like beddings, bowls, collar, identity tags, toys, travel equipment, cleaning products, dietary supplements and medicines are all in demand.

One can enter manufacturing, marketing or even start a retail outlet. If one is creative, one can design fancy utility-driven pet products, clothes (raincoat, paw protectors).

Pet owners are investing more time and money into giving their pet a healthier diet and this has led to various career opportunities.

The market for pet food is growing and there are various jobs in sales and marketing in pet food companies. Besides commercially packaged food, the customised pet food market is poised to evolve as there is a demand for special nutritious customised meals in the metros.

One can also work as a pet party organiser, pet toy designer, pet travel agent or an animal activist and create awareness in society with various activities on animal care, work for animal rights and spread empathy for the four-legged animals.