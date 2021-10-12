Work experience before a master's degree can be valuable

Dear Madam,

I have done BA in History, Economics and Political Science. I want to pursue a career in international diplomacy. What subjects should I take and which countries are the best?

Dharani

Dear Dharani,

These days many universities offer interesting combinations pertaining to international diplomacy. Apart from the popular choice of Masters in International Relations, you could consider subjects like International Conflict Studies, Terrorism, Security and Society,

Geopolitics, Resources and Territory, International Global Policy and Administration, Strategic and Diplomatic Sciences, International Law and Diplomacy. Some countries that are suitable for these subjects are the United Kingdom, United States of America, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore, Ireland and Spain.

Dear Madam,

I am interested in pursuing MS in engineering abroad. My spoken English is not that good. How can I pass the language requirement tests?

Rohit S

Dear Rohit,

Students going abroad to any country are required to take a basic English language test like IELTS, TOEFL or PTE. These tests are very simple and check your reading, writing, listening and speaking skills. This test is necessary to convince the university that you are able to understand their accent and communicate reasonably well. Many UK universities exempt this test if your scores in grade 12 English is above 80%. While knowledge of English is mandatory as all teaching will happen in English, you don't have to worry too much about your spoken English. Your classmates will be from different countries and not all of them will be fluent in English. Universities also hold additional English classes for foreign students who need extra help with the language. To better your language skills, I suggest you speak the language more often. Practice makes one perfect. Don't be embarrassed if you make mistakes while speaking English. Be proud of the fact that you come from a country that is so diverse and has so many languages. You can't possibly be fluent in every language. Your communication skills are sufficient as long as you are able to understand and be understood.

Dear Madam,

I am a law student and want to do a master's in criminal law abroad and hopefully settle there after. Which countries allow this? Is there any exam that I have to clear to stay on?

Aishwarya

Dear Aishwarya,

If you want to pursue LLM in the UK, you need to write only the IELTS academic test. With your student visa, you can work for 20 hours per week and 40 hours during holidays. You are allowed to stay back in the country and work for an additional two years after the completion of your studies. If you are looking to setting down in the country after your studies, New Zealand, Canada and Ireland are your best options. They don't need any additional tests either. Only a good GPA in your LLB and an English test like IELTS, TOEFL or PTE.

Dear Madam,

Many countries abroad are providing integrated MBA programmes--BBA and MBA. Are these courses good? Should I think of this or apply for BBA and then MBA?

Ganesh Reddy

Dear Ganesh,

Integrated MBA programmes are just another option offered by universities to entice students. It is not better or worse than doing them individually. The choice of pursuing your BBA in one university and moving on to do your masters in another or continuing the same programme in the same university is entirely yours. Normally, most universities would want you to gain a few years of work experience before applying for their MBA programme. The one big advantage of the integrated MBA programme is you get to complete your MBA without any work experience.

Dear Madam,

I have been performing well all through school and even in college in my economics degree. I want to study abroad but can only do so if I am able to secure a scholarship. What are the odds? Should I apply for a job while I await replies?

A Student

Dear Student,

If you are looking for a partial scholarship, that is easily achievable. However, if you are looking for a full scholarship, you need to have excellent credentials. There are many options available to students for scholarships and financial aid offered by universities and external bodies. Even within India, you have many organisations funding students who hold offers from good foreign universities. In Germany, public universities offer free education to students irrespective of the country they come from. Taking up a job and then applying to universities is definitely a good idea.