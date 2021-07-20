Work experience will strengthen your application

Dear Madam,

I have done a diploma in computer science and BSc from Karnataka State Open University. I am currently working in the software field in Portugal and parallelly intend to do a masters. Is it possible?

Basavaraj S

Dear Basavaraj,

University of Lisbon, University of Porto, The Polytechnic Institute of Braganca, NOVA Information Management School, Instituto Superior Tecnico and University of Minho are among the well-known universities and institutes for computer science and information technology. All their master’s programmes are for a duration of two years. They offer full-time, online and blended courses. You can choose what suits you best.

Dear Madam,

I have done BE (Mechanical) and want to pursue Masters in robotics and automation or automotive technology. Which country is best for these courses? Is UK a good option?

Srinivas

Dear Srinivas,

UK is certainly a good option for many reasons. First, the fact that your programme will be for a duration of only one year. So, you not only save on one additional year’s tuition fees but also enter the job market sooner. Secondly, UK government offers two years post-study stay back opportunities. Some of the best universities in the UK offer quality education at an affordable cost. The only exam you need to take is the IELTS academic test. You are allowed to work for 20 hours per week and 40 hours during holidays with your student visa. Other countries that allow you stay-back options are New Zealand, Ireland and Canada.

Dear Madam,

I have done BE (Mechanical) and working in an MNC as a process engineer for three years. Now, I want to pursue a masters course related to design, mechanical and programming domains in Germany. Please guide.

Sachin B B

Dear Sachin,

TU Berlin, RWTH Aachen, University of Freiburg, University of Kassel and The University of Duisburg-Essen, Hamburg University of Technology, Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, Reutlingen University, FH Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Technical University of Munich, Technical University of Darmstadt and University of Groningen offer Masters degrees in Engineering Design, Mechanical and Programming. The tuition fee is nominal for all students both international and domestic. Your work experience will certainly strengthen your application. Knowledge of the German language will be an added advantage. I suggest you enrol into German classes.