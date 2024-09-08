23-year-old Indian student invents world's smallest vacuum cleaner; scripts Guiness World Record

A 23-year-old Indian student, Tapala Nadamuni, has created a Guinness World record by converting a ball point pen into the world's smallest vacuum cleaner, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.
Nadamuni had already achieved the title once in 2020 and earned it back again by creating the latest device from a ball pen.
The HT article states that the device measures just 0.65 cm or 0.25 in. Moreover, the latest one is 0.2 cm smaller than the previous record set in 2022.
GWR defines a vacuum cleaner as an electrically powered device which picks up debris with suction resulting from a negative internal pressure.
“The vacuum is measured by the shortest axis of its body, meaning the handle and power cord dimensions are excluded from the final measurement,” Guinness World Records wrote in a blog.
GWR noted that after Nadamuni's 2020 record was broken, he spent the past two years trying to win it back and was also rejected twice in the process. He then “came with a completely new design” this time around, preparing over 50 schematic diagrams to ensure his creation met the required standards.
The GWR blog also explained how the vacuum cleaner works, "His vacuum is made mostly from a refillable ballpoint pen, with the addition of some small bits of plastic and metal. Inside the vacuum is a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor, creating suction. When connected to a power source, the vacuum makes a whirring sound and is able to suck up dust particles, which can be emptied out afterwards," it stated.
GWR also mentions that Nadamuni spent around Rs 20,000 on his invention which is around $238.
"Inventing gadgets has been his hobby ever since he was a child, and he’s delighted to have now taken back this record after four years," GWR noted.
Published 08 September 2024, 08:55 IST