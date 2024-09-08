23-year-old Indian student invents world's smallest vacuum cleaner; scripts Guiness World Record

A 23-year-old Indian student, Tapala Nadamuni, has created a Guinness World record by converting a ball point pen into the world's smallest vacuum cleaner, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

Nadamuni had already achieved the title once in 2020 and earned it back again by creating the latest device from a ball pen.

The HT article states that the device measures just 0.65 cm or 0.25 in. Moreover, the latest one is 0.2 cm smaller than the previous record set in 2022.

GWR defines a vacuum cleaner as an electrically powered device which picks up debris with suction resulting from a negative internal pressure.

“The vacuum is measured by the shortest axis of its body, meaning the handle and power cord dimensions are excluded from the final measurement,” Guinness World Records wrote in a blog.