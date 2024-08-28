Amazon to bring paid gen AI-powered Alexa subscription plans in October

These are some of the many features that will be coming to Alexa in October.

However, to access the new Alexa assistant, the customers have subscribe it separately. It won't be included in Amazon Prime plan. Alexa AI service is likely to be priced around $10 per month.

The internal document also sheds light on Project Metis. It is said to be Amazon’s web-based ChatGPT competitor. And, it is also expected to launch alongside the rejuvenated Alexa assistant in October.

In a related development, Amazon has launched Rufus, a gen AI-based assistant on its e-commerce platform in India.

Rufus was first launched earlier this year in February in select markets including the US. It is similar to Alexa on Echo smart speakers at home. It will be able to do the heavy work of researching a product the customer wants to buy.

It can also help with comparing an item of different brands and this way, he/she can make an informed decision to buy it or not.

For now, Rufus is being made available to select customers when they next update their Amazon shopping app. To use Rufus, customers in the beta can simply click on the icon in the bottom right-hand corner on Amazon’s mobile app and a Rufus chat dialogue box will appear on the screen. Customers can expand the chat dialogue box to see answers to their queries.