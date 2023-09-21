Amazon unveils new Echo Frames, Echo Show 8 series

Besides announcing new generative AI-powered features for Alexa smart assistant, Amazon also showcased new hardware such as Echo Frames and Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) series.

With the Echo Frames, the user can instantly summon Alexa to control smart gadgets at home.

And even add items to his/her shopping list and do more. He/she can even play music with just a tap or ask Alexa to easily help locate the lost glasses.

The company is offering seven stylish options, and they all come with multiple lens options such as sunglass lenses with UV400 protection, prescription-ready, or blue light lenses.

Add to that, the glasses come with IPX4 splash and are scratch-resistant rating. With a full charge, it can deliver six hours of continuous media playback or talk time or up to 14 hours of moderate usage on a full battery charge. And, users can charge glasses wirelessly with an all-new charging stand.

It should be noted that Echo Frames don't feature any special glass that can display information right infront of they eyes as such. But, with sensitive mics incorporated, users can use voice to ask Alexa perform tasks at home.