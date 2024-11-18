Android 15: List of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones eligible for HyperOS 2 update

<p>Smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xiaomi">Xiaomi</a> has announced the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 software roll-out for its devices worldwide.</p><p>The company will release the update to Xiaomi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/redmi">Redmi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poco">Poco</a> phones in two phases, starting in November and concluding by the end of 2024.</p><p>The new HyperOS 2 update brings a new visual user interface and improved weather widgets with vibrant colourful animations. It will also boost performance, and efficient power optimisation for apps to extend the device's battery life.</p><p>The new update also improves cross-ecosystem connectivity such as faster transfer of files (photos/videos) between Xiaomi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> iPhones or Windows computers.</p>.Samsung to begin Android 15-based One UI 7 beta testing this month end.<p><strong>List of devices eligible to get HyperOS 2:</strong></p><p><strong>Update coming in November 2024:</strong></p><p>Xiaomi Mix Flip, 14T Pro, 14T, 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro, Note 13 5G, Note 13, Poco F6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6, Poco M6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.</p>.<p><strong>Update coming in December 2024:</strong></p><p>Xiamio 13 Ultra, 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12T Pro, 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi K50i, Redmi 13, Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12, Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12, Poco F6, Poco M6, Poco F5 Pro, Poco C75, C65, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, Poco X4 GT, Poco F4 GT, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro, Pad SE 8.7 5G, Pad SE, and Poco Pad.</p>.Android 15: List of smartphones eligible for Google's new OS.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>