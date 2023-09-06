Apollo Hospitals, Google Cloud to deliver gen AI-powered healthcare service

Appolo Hospitals on Wednesday (September 6) announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to offer secured digital healthcare solutions to the masses in India.

Due to the untimely Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, governments in most countries including India, had to enforce lockdowns for almost one and a half years.

Thanks to the internet, most people in urban areas were able to access information on healthcare, and with smartphone apps, they were able to have one-on-one virtual meetings with doctors for consultations.

However, most of the rural populace was deprived of such services. But, things are about to change for good with the advent of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI).

Using Google Cloud's latest Vertex AI and gen AI, Apollo Hospitals has developed a new Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE), to deliver safe and secure healthcare service across the country.

With Google Clouds' large language models (LLMs), CIE uses the vast data collected from Apollo Hospitals to create proprietary solutions. This will greatly assist doctors to quickly identify the next best action for patients during consultations.

"Access to timely and accurate health information is a real challenge in India, and our partnership with Google Cloud is poised to address it through various collaborations. Apollo's expertise, data, and hospital network will help shape a new era of precision and empathy in clinical decision-making with medical grade generative AI, and AskApollo embodies the fusion of technology and compassion to revolutionize patient care," said Shobana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.