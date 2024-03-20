Apollo Hospitals to use Google's AI screening tech for early detection of TB, cancer

Every year several lakhs of people are diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB).

Though it can be detected with chest X-ray scanning and is easily curable with affordable medicine, there is a dearth of specialised professional radiologists and medical equipment.

This issue is more serious in rural regions as they lack even basic health care centres. Due to such impediments, around three lakh people died of TB in 2023 in India.

Even cancer patients face such issues. Last year, around two lakh cancer cases were detected and lung cancer was the leading cause of death in India.

Radiologists with good experience have keen eyes to identify these incidental nodules that have the potential to turn into malignant tumours. But, very few experienced professionals and equipment are available in the country. This may reduce the chances of early detection of cancers among patients.

Now, Apollo Hospitals has announced leveraging Google's breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered scanning technology for early detection of Tuberculosis (TB) and cancer.