technology

Apple Arcade to welcome Sneaky Sasquatch and more this festive season

To kick off the new year, Apple Arcade is set to bring four new games to kick off the new year: Cozy Caravan, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, True Skate+, and Potion Punch 2+ on January 8, 2026
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 14:23 IST
Sneaky Sasquatch on Apple Arcade.

Sneaky Sasquatch on Apple Arcade.

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

The mobile version of Cozy Caravan by 5 Lives Studios launches.

The mobile version of Cozy Caravan by 5 Lives Studios launches.

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden by Sago Mini.

Sago Mini Jinja's Garden by Sago Mini.

Credit: Apple

Credit: Apple

Published 11 December 2025, 14:23 IST
