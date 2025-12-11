<p>With the Christmas festive season upon us, Apple has announced new gaming titles set for debut on the Arcade platform for iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices.</p><p>Early next week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/spongebob-patty-pursuit-2-and-more-set-for-debut-in-apple-arcade-next-month-3796926">Apple Arcade</a> is gearing up to welcome Sneaky Sasquatch on December 16. It offers fun farming adventures. Players have to grow and harvest mushrooms, and adapt to the dynamic new Crop Market. Players will monitor peak prices, strategically sell their harvests, and maximise profits.</p>.Yearender 2025 | Best apps on Apple App Store.<p>"Sneaky Sasquatch fans can also visit select Apple Store locations worldwide to spot a Sasquatch at a Today at Apple session or join a dance party on the big screen. Families can sign up for a Kids: Draw with Sneaky Sasquatch session to spark some creative fun. Kids can help Sasquatch create a festive party scene on iPad using drawing tools to decorate and customise Sasquatch’s disguise with stickers — all while learning new digital art skills," said Apple.</p>.<p>Several hit games, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+, and NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+ are slated to get new updates with easter eggs and fun activities.</p><p>To kick off the new year, Apple Arcade is set to bring four new games to kick off the new year: Cozy Caravan, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, True Skate+, and Potion Punch 2+ on January 8, 2026.</p><p>Cozy Caravan is said to be a single-player journey where the arts of crafting, trading, and exploration come together in a beautifully cosy world. Players and their reliable old caravan travel through picturesque landscapes, helping communities along the way.</p>.<p>The Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden is developed by award-winning developers at Sago Mini. It offers a fun 3D adventure around the kitchen garden.</p><p>Two more titles, one an ultimate skateboarding simulator, True Skate+ and Potion Punch 2+, the popular fast-paced time-management game with a magical twist.</p>.<p>In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.</p><p>Apple Arcade is also part of Apple One’s Individual (Rs 195), Family (Rs 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.</p>.Yearender 2025 | Best gaming titles on Apple App Store .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>