Apple introduces all-new AirPods 4 with ANC

Apple on Monday (September 9) launched the new AirPods 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino.
The new AirPods 4 boasts of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a first for open ear designed-based Apple earphones to date. The newly designed earbuds and microphones, the AirPods 4 can reduce environmental noise such as airplane engines, city traffic, and more.
It also supports Transparency mode to keep users aware of their environment. There is also Adaptive Audio mode, which dynamically switches between Transparency mode and ANC based on the conditions of a user’s environment. It also supports Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers the user’s media volume when he/she start speaking to someone nearby.
It comes with the new H2 chip. It powers new Voice Isolation feature, which promises clearer call quality no matter the environmental conditions. With co-ordination with advanced sensors, AirPods can recognise head nod gestures.
It allows users to simply nod their head yes or gently shake their head no to respond to Siri announcements. For even more control, AirPods 4 also feature a new force sensor on the stem to play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press. Thanks to the H2 chip, AirPods 4 are also great for gaming and can deliver low wireless audio latency and excellent voice quality when chatting with teammates and other players, including support for 16-bit, 48kHz audio.
Key features of Apple AirPods 4.
Credit: Apple
Like all the iPads and iPhones, the new AirPods 4 supports type-c port. Though the charging case is more than 10 percent slimmer in volume than its predecessor, the AirPods 4 can still deliver up to 30 hours of battery life.
In addition to a USB-C charging cable, customers can charge AirPods 4 with an Apple Watch charger or Qi-certified charger. At just 50mm wide, the charging case is the smallest in the industry with wireless charging capabilities.
Apple is offering AirPods 4 with ANC feature for Rs 17,900. There is also AirPods 4 without ANC feature for Rs 12,900. Both will be available for purchase next week on September 20.
Apple also announced to bring a all-new hearing health aid feature to AirPods Pro 2 via software update. This will greatly help users with mild to moderate hearing loss.
Using the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test, the new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid.
“After setup, the feature enables personalised dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.,” the company said.
The user’s personalised hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings.
Users can also set up the first-of-its-kind software-based Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.
The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive marketing authorisation from global health authorities soon, and will be available this fall in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, India, Germany, and Japan. Apple AirPods Pro 2, which costs Rs 24,900 is way more cost effective than the standalone hearing aid, which usually start at $1600 (around Rs 1,34,349).
Apple also announced to bring five new colour variants of AirPods Max. It will be available in midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple for Rs 59,900. It has same features as the first generation model and the only difference is that it comes with type-c port. The original model has a lightning cable.
