Apple introduces all-new AirPods 4 with ANC

Like all the iPads and iPhones, the new AirPods 4 supports type-c port. Though the charging case is more than 10 percent slimmer in volume than its predecessor, the AirPods 4 can still deliver up to 30 hours of battery life.

In addition to a USB-C charging cable, customers can charge AirPods 4 with an Apple Watch charger or Qi-certified charger. At just 50mm wide, the charging case is the smallest in the industry with wireless charging capabilities.

Apple is offering AirPods 4 with ANC feature for Rs 17,900. There is also AirPods 4 without ANC feature for Rs 12,900. Both will be available for purchase next week on September 20.

Apple also announced to bring a all-new hearing health aid feature to AirPods Pro 2 via software update. This will greatly help users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Using the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test, the new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid.

“After setup, the feature enables personalised dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.,” the company said.

The user’s personalised hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings.

Users can also set up the first-of-its-kind software-based Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.

The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive marketing authorisation from global health authorities soon, and will be available this fall in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, India, Germany, and Japan. Apple AirPods Pro 2, which costs Rs 24,900 is way more cost effective than the standalone hearing aid, which usually start at $1600 (around Rs 1,34,349).

Apple also announced to bring five new colour variants of AirPods Max. It will be available in midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple for Rs 59,900. It has same features as the first generation model and the only difference is that it comes with type-c port. The original model has a lightning cable.