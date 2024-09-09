Apple Event 2024 live updates: New AirPods 4 launched

Key features Apple AirPods 4 series.
Apple will also be offering affordable version of AirPods 4 without ANC for $129. The top-end model costs $179. Both will hit stores later this month.
Key features of Apple Watch Series 10.
The new Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for pre-order from September 9 with prices starting at $399.
Apple introduces new colour version of Watch Ultra 2-- Saturn Black. It costs $799.
Apple Watch series 10
The new Sleep Apnea feature will also be introduced to older devices such as Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.
Apple's smart wearable will study the sleep and breathing patterns for a month and notify if there is any sign of Sleep Apnea. It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.
People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, higher the risk of sudden death
Apple Watch Series 10
The new Watch Series 10 comes with wide-angle OLED display with bigger aspect ratio. It is also said to 40 per cent brighter the older versions.
The Watch Series 10's enclosure is made of sturdy aluminium alloy with polished finish.
Apple Watch Series 10
It can get charged from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.
Apple replaces the stainless steel version with aerospace-grade titanium.
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc.
