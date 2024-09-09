Apple Event 2024 live updates: New AirPods 4 launched

The new Sleep Apnea feature will also be introduced to older devices such as Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Apple's smart wearable will study the sleep and breathing patterns for a month and notify if there is any sign of Sleep Apnea. It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, higher the risk of sudden death