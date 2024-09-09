Home
LIVE
Apple Event 2024 live updates: New AirPods 4 launched

Apple is all geared up to kick off the hardware event at Steve Jobs Theater in the backyard of its HQ in Cupertino. Like the previous years, the company is expected to unveil a new line of iPhones along with the new smart wearables. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 17:35 IST

23:0509 Sep 2024

AirPods 4 with ANC announced 

Key features Apple AirPods 4 series.

Credit: Appe

Apple will also be offering affordable version of AirPods 4 without ANC for $129. The top-end model costs $179. Both will hit stores later this month.

22:5209 Sep 2024

Apple Watch Series 10 will be available worldwide from September 20

Key features of Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for pre-order from September 9 with prices starting at $399.

Apple introduces new colour version of Watch Ultra 2-- Saturn Black. It costs $799.

22:4909 Sep 2024

Apple Watch Series 10 supports Sleep Apnea detection feature

Apple Watch series 10

Credit: Apple

The new Sleep Apnea feature will also be introduced to older devices such as Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Apple's smart wearable will study the sleep and breathing patterns for a month and notify if there is any sign of Sleep Apnea. It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, higher the risk of sudden death

22:3809 Sep 2024

First up, the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 with bigger display 

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Apple

The new Watch Series 10 comes with wide-angle OLED display with bigger aspect ratio. It is also said to 40 per cent brighter the older versions.

The Watch Series 10's enclosure is made of sturdy aluminium alloy with polished finish.

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Apple

It can get charged from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Apple replaces the stainless steel version with aerospace-grade titanium.

Credit: Apple

22:3409 Sep 2024

Apple event goes live with Tim Cook on stage 

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc.

Credit: Apple

Published 09 September 2024, 16:48 IST
Technology NewsAppleDH TechiPhoneApple WatchApple AirPodsApple Event

