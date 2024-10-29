Apple launches new Mac mini with M4 silicon

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> on Tuesday (October 29) pulled the wraps off the new generation Mac mini with latest M4 series chipset.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-to-launch-new-macs-next-week-3248558">latest Mac mini</a> sports a compact form factor 5x5-inch dimensions, smaller than the previous edition. But, it is way more powerful than ever before. </p><p>The company is offering Mac mini in two variants— M4 and M4 Pro chipset. With the former, Mac mini (with 10-core CPU+ 10-core GPU and 16GB RAM) promises to deliver smooth performance in terms of day to day tasks and even video editing and more.</p><p>Mac mini with M4 Pro features the world’s fastest CPU core with lightning-fast single-threaded performance. It supports up to 14 CPU cores, including 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, M4 Pro can deliver faster multithreaded performance.</p> .Apple rolls out major OS update with Apple Intelligence features to iPhones, iPads, Macs .<p>With up to 20 cores, the M4 Pro GPU is up to twice as powerful as the GPU in M4, and both chips bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Mac mini for the first time. M4 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory and 273GB/s of memory bandwidth — twice as much bandwidth as any AI PC chip — for accelerating AI workloads.</p>.<p>Also, the Neural Engine in M4 Pro is also over 3x faster than in Mac mini with M1. The Mac mini is fully optimised to support all Apple Intelligence features. </p><p>The new Mac device (with M4) features three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The top-end model with M4 Pro features three Thunderbolt 5 ports. Other standard connectivity ports include Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display without an adapter. </p><p>With M4, Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and up to one 5K display, and with M4 Pro, it can support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz for a total of over 60 million pixels.</p><p><strong>Eco-friendly Mac device</strong> </p><p>The latest Mac mini the first-ever carbon neutral device. It is made with over 50 per cent recycled content. The aluminium enclosure of the device is 100 per cent recycled. The company has used 100 per cent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. The electricity used to manufacture Mac mini is also sourced from 100 per cent renewable electricity. </p>.Apple Intelligence: All you need to know about Apple’s gen AI tech.<p>The regular Mac mini models (with M4) will be available with prices starting at Rs 59,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 49,900— via Education plans. </p><p>The top-end Mac mini models (with M4 Pro) will be available for prices starting at Rs 1,49,900.<strong> </strong>For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,39,900— via Education plans.</p><p>The company offering new new accessories with USB-C — including Magic Keyboard (Rs 9,500), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (Rs 14,500), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad (Rs 17,500) Magic Trackpad (Rs 12,500), Magic Mouse (Rs 7,500), and Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable (Rs 6,900) are available at Apple stores. They are available for pre-booking starting today (October 29) and are slated to hit stores next month on November 8.</p>.Apple unveils iMacs with M4 silicon.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>