Apple may bring slim iPhone Air to replace iPhone Plus variant in 2025

So, in an effort to make the premium mid-range iPhone Plus model more appealing to customers, Apple has reportedly taken a leaf out of its Mac devices' playbook to introduce the 'Air' variant next year.

Like the MacBook Air, which sits between a regular MacBook and the MacBook Pro. The upcoming slim iPhone model will be placed between regular iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models in 2025.

It is touted to be the slimmest iPhone to date. It should be noted that Apple earlier this year introduced iPad Pro (M4), the slimmest tablet on the market. It measures just 5.1mm, thinner than the iPod Nano.

We are not sure if Apple plans to market the device as 'iPhone Air'.

But, the name 'iPhone Air' has a certain appeal to it. Apple offers Air series in MacBook and iPad categories. So, if the company does offer the iPhone Air, it has the potential to find traction among customers, particularly the youth. And, it may possibly outsell other three iPhone variants.

This will help Apple improve its revenue from iPhone sales, which by the way, has declined worldwide in the few quarters. The only exception is in Southeast Asia, India and Latin markets.

In a related development, Google is all geared up to launch new Pixel 9 series phones on August 13.

Like Apple, Google will be offering the device in four variants-- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold-- along with Pixel Watch 3.