Apple rolls out emergency iOS 17.5.1 update to fix Photos app bug

Last week, Apple released iOS 17.5, a major update with several new features to all eligible iPhones. But, soon after updating to the latest version, people noticed that old deleted images started appearing in the Photos app.
What's more alarming was that old photos reappeared even on factory reset iPhones. Several people feared their photos may have reappeared on their old iPhones sold via e-commerce websites to unknown buyers and get misused.
Now, Apple has released an emergency iOS 17.5.1 update to all iPhones to fix the bug in the Photos app that makes old deleted images reappear in the recent section.
This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they are deleted,Apple iOS 17.5.1 update note
All iPhone owners are advised to update to the latest iOS 17.5.1 version to fix the bug in the Photos app. Apple has rolled out similar updates to iPads too.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to install iOS/iPadOS 17.5 update on your iPhone/iPad:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
