Apple rolls out iOS 17.0.3 with a bug fix to resolve the overheating issue

As promised, Apple has rolled out the much-awaited iOS 17.0.3 update to iPhones.
It is a massive update and comes in 400MB plus size. It brings several bug fixes and most importantly, promises to resolve the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro series that used to occur at random times.
Also, iOS 17.0.3 addresses a couple of security issues that could have allowed threat actors to get privileged access and take over devices with iOS 16.6 or older software versions.
Customers with iPhone XS series and newer devices are advised to update to the latest iOS 17.0.3 to ensure protection against cyber threats and also, as noted earlier, it will resolve the overheating issues in iPhone 15 Pro series models.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to install iOS 17.0.3 update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.
