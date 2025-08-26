<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-iphone-17-pro-may-bring-this-most-requested-battery-charging-feature-3698242">Apple</a> on Tuesday (August 26) announced to host the much awaited hardware launch event in September second week</p><p>Titled ‘Awe Dropping’, the programme is expected to see the debut of iPhone 17 series along with the new generation of Apple Watches and more. </p><p>The event is slated to kick off at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on September in Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino, US. It will be an in-person programme and the company will also live stream it online on its official website and YouTube channel.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p><strong>Apple September 2025 event: Here’s what to expect at annual hardware programme</strong> </p><p>Like the previous iteration, Apple is expected to launch at least four iPhone 17 series variants. </p><p>This year, the devices are said to come with all-new design languages.</p>.<p>And, there will be a special iPhone 17 variant, which is expected to be called as the iPhone 17 Air.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Air will succeed the iPhone 16 Plus model. It is said flaunt a super slim design with just 5.5mm thickness. Due to the design limitation, Apple may remove the physical SIM slot. </p><p>And, incorporate a new advanced battery with high power carrying capability.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.55-inch display, and Apple is said to incorporate a new kind of high-energy-density battery cell, which can store more power and occupy less space compared to conventional phone batteries used in the current crop of premium phones.</p><p>As per leaked visuals of iPhone 17 models, they will come with a refreshing camera module design. </p><p>They will occupy the whole top slot on the back and retain the uniqueness of the iPhone.</p><p>However, iPhone 17 Air will be different from others camera design compared to other variants. It will feature a horizontally aligned long capsule with a single main camera sensor on the left side and the LED flash on the opposite side. Whereas the regular iPhone 17 model will have a vertically aligned module with dual-camera sensors and LED flash, the same as the iPhone 16.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max is said to feature triple camera modules with better lenses and improved photography capabilities.</p><p>Apple will use an OLED display with Pro Motion technology on all four iPhone 17 variants. They will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. And, they will come with A19 series silicon.</p><p>The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air may feature watered-down A19 chipsets, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have more cores in the A19 Pro silicon.</p><p>As hinted in the teaser image, the iPhone 17 Pro models will come with an all-new orange and iPhone 17 Air in blue.</p><p>Besides the new iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to introduce new Watch 11 series and Watch Ultra 3.</p><p>The premium Watch Ultra 3 is expected to sport a 49mm same as the predecessor, but with a slimmer bezel. This enables Apple to increase the functional display space on the cover panel.</p><p>The new watch has 422 x 514p resolution, slightly better than 410 x 502p resolution on Watch Ultra 2.</p><p>The new Watch Ultra 3 will have several big upgrades, including satellite connectivity for SOS emergencies when Wi-Fi or cellular networks not accessible in remote areas.</p><p>Further, the new Watch Ultra will support 5G, a first for Apple Watches to date.</p><p>It will be powered by S11 chipset and possibly come with Blood Pressure tracking capability. More new features are expected in the new Watch Ultra 3.</p><p>Even the Watch 11 series is said to feature aforementioned chipset but feature smaller display and battery.</p> .It's confirmed! Apple's first Bengaluru retail store set to open in early September.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>