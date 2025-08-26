Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple sets date for 'Awe Dropping' event, to bring new iPhone 17, Watch Series 11 and more

The Cupertino-based company is expected to introduce iPhone 17 series with all-new design and big internal hardware upgrades over the predecessors.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 18:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple 'Awe Dropping' September 2025 event invitation.

Apple 'Awe Dropping' September 2025 event invitation.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 18:00 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleiPhoneApple WatchApple Event

Follow us on :

Follow Us