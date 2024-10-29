Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple unveils iMacs with M4 silicon

Apple is offering new iMac in seven vibrant colours, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 18:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The new iMac series.

The new iMac series.

Photo Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 18:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceApple M SiliconiMac

Follow us on :

Follow Us