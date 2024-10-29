Apple unveils iMacs with M4 silicon

<p>Apple on Monday (October 28) launched new line of iMac with the powerful M4 processor.</p><p>It flaunts a beautiful 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. For the first time, the display features nano-texture glass option that drastically reduces reflections and glare, while maintaining outstanding image quality. At the top, it houses a new 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View makes video calls even more engaging. With the Center Stage on, the camera keeps everyone perfectly centered doing a video call. Also, it features Touch ID security, studio-quality three-microphone array with beamforming and an six-speaker sound system.</p><p>The company is offering new iMac in seven vibrant colours, bringing fresh shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver. Also, each PC’s retail box comes with colour-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad. All the accessories now feature a USB-C port. </p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p>The new M4 silicon (10-core CPU + 10-core GPU) is touted to be the world’s fastest processor. With this, iMac is up to 1.7x faster than iMac with M1. And, the M4 is also integrated with immensely powerful GPU featuring Apple’s most advanced graphics architecture. The new iMac with M4 handles more intense workloads like photo editing and gaming up to 2.1x faster than iMac with M1. This also enables a smoother gameplay experience in titles like the upcoming Civilization VII. The new iMac comes standard with 16GB of faster unified memory — configurable up to 32GB. The Neural Engine in M4 is now over 3x faster than on iMac with M1.</p><p>It also comes with four USB-C ports (Thunderbolt v4.0) for superfast data transfers, so users can connect even more accessories like external storage, docks, and up to two 6K external displays. The new iMac also supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. </p><p>The new iMac runs macOS 15.1 OS with Apple Intelligence features. It include writing tools, proofreading, and the ability to compose smart replies. It will also allow users to transcribe and summarize voice recordings in the Notes app.</p><p>In the Photos App, Apple will bring a Clean-up tool, which can remove unwanted objects from the frame without affecting the subject.</p><p>Also, with the Apple Intelligence feature, users can tell iMac to create a short movie with images and videos stored on the Photos app. He/she has to just describe what the content should be. For instance, if you own a pet dog, you can type a description-- "My pet Tommy (pet's name) day out in Cubbon Park"- It will stitch together a curated picture and videos captured at that particular location with a good music score in the background. It can help create wonderful short video memories of the loved ones.</p>.<p>It also brings Priority Messages, a new section at the top of the inbox in Mail, that shows the most urgent emails. Also, users can see summaries without needing to open a message, and for long threads, they can tap or click Summarise to view important details.</p><p>Apple is expected to bring more Apple Intelligence features with macOS 15.2 in December. </p><p>The regular iMac models (with 8-core CPU + 8-core GPU) will be available with configurations from 16GB-24GB RAM with storage options—256GB-to-1TB— for prices starting at Rs 1,34,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,24,900— via Eduction plans. </p><p>The top-end iMac models (10-core CPU + 10-core GPU) will be available with configurations from 16GB-32GB RAM with storage options—256GB-to-2TB— for prices starting at Rs 1,54,900.<strong> </strong>For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,44,900— via Eduction plans. </p>.Apple iPad Air M2 review: Solid all-rounder tablet.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>