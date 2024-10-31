Home
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro M4 series

The latest MacBook Pro comes in two sizes — 14-inch and 16-inch. It features a Liquid Retina XDR display with an all-new nano-texture display option and supports up to 1600 nits of brightness for HDR content.
Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 19:16 IST

The new Apple M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets.

Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro (2024).

Credit: Apple

Published 30 October 2024, 19:16 IST
