Apple unveils new MacBook Pro M4 series

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> on Wednesday (October 30) launched the new MacBook Pro with M4 chipset series. </p><p>The latest MacBook Pro comes in two sizes—14-inch and 16-inch. It features a Liquid Retina XDR display with an all-new nano-texture display option and supports up to 1600 nits of brightness for HDR content. At the top, it houses an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera for video calling.</p><p>The new Mac devices will be available with three M4 silicons— a standard M4, M4 Pro and top-end M4 Max.</p><p>The M4 silicon features a powerful 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, and a faster 10-core GPU with Apple's most advanced graphics architecture. The new MacBook Pro starts with 16GB of faster-unified memory with support for up to 32GB, along with 120GB/s of memory bandwidth. With M4, MacBook Pro is up to 1.8x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 for tasks like editing gigapixel photos, and tasks.</p><p>The M4 Pro processor comes with powerful 14-core CPU with 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with up to a 20-core GPU, that is twice as powerful as M4. With M4 Pro, the new MacBook Pro can support a massive 75 percent increase in memory bandwidth compared to the previous iteration and double that of any AI PC chip. The new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is up to 3x faster than models with M1 Pro.</p><p>The top-end M4 Max chipset houses a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. It supports more than half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth and a Neural Engine that is over 3x faster than M1 Max, allowing on-device AI models to run faster than ever. With M4 Max, MacBook Pro delivers up to 3.5x the performance of M1 Max. It can support heavy creative workloads like adding visual effects and 3D animation development.</p><p>The MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max features Thunderbolt 5 ports, while the regular model supports a Thunderbolt 4.0-based Type-C port. All MacBook Pro models feature an HDMI port that supports up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 port for charging, and a headphone jack, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.</p><p>With a full charge, the new MacBook Pro models can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. And, the device runs macOS Sequoia 15.1 and support all Apple Intelligence features. </p><p>The regular 14-inch MacBook Pro (with M4) will be available with prices starting at Rs 1,69,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,59,900— via Education plans. </p><p>The 14-inch MacBook Pro models (with M4 Pro) will be available for prices starting at Rs 1,99,900.<strong> </strong>For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,84,900— via Education plans.</p><p>The top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro models (with M4 Pro) will be available for prices starting at Rs 2,49,900.<strong> </strong>For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,29,900— via Education plans.</p><p>The MacBook Air with M2 and M3 comes standard with 16GB of unified memory, and is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starting at<strong> </strong>Rs 99,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 89,900 via Education plans.</p><p>The company is offering new accessories with USB-C — including Magic Keyboard (Rs 9,500), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (Rs 14,500), Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad (Rs 17,500) Magic Trackpad (Rs 12,500), Magic Mouse (Rs 7,500), and Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable (Rs 6,900) are available at Apple stores. They are available for pre-booking starting today (October 30) and are slated to hit stores next month on November 8.</p>