<p>After months of testing, Meta has finally launched the dedicated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/after-ipad-apple-watch-to-get-standalone-whatsapp-messenger-soon-3785742">WhatsApp Messenger app for Apple Watches</a>.</p><p>It's been a little over a decade since Apple launched its first-generation smartwatch. But it never had a standalone WhatsApp Messenger app until today.</p><p>Previously, Watch owners had limited options. They could only read a few sentences and had to instantly reply to the message on the screen, as they could not browse through the chat history on the Apple Watch. Also, users would not get WhatsApp audio/video call notifications.</p><p>Now, with the dedicated WhatsApp for Apple Watch, users will be able to view the entire WhatsApp messages, record and send voice messages.</p><p>Also, users can send quick emoji reactions to messages they receive directly from the Apple Watch on the wrist.</p><p>One of the most important features which was sorely missed was the call notification. With the dedicated app, users will be able to see who's calling without needing to look at the iPhone.</p><p>And, with the new app, users can finally be able to see the clear images and stickers on the Apple Watch.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Passkeys' option for end-to-end encryption of data backups on cloud storage.</p><p>Passkeys are a short user ID alternative to log in to online accounts. This is a one-time process, and once done, users do not have to remember multiple passwords for different accounts. People don't have to write it down in a secret journal or store.</p>