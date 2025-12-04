<p>In September, when Apple announced the all-new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-watch-ultra-3-watch-series-11-se-3-announced-india-price-and-availability-details-3720294">Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, along with the Watch SE 3</a>, a couple of the highlight features of the new models were the Hypertension detection and sleep health features. The latter was made available at the launch, but the former was delayed, as Apple needed an official nod from local regulatory agencies.</p><p>Now, the Cupertino-based technology major has formally received the approval to bring the Hypertension notification feature for Apple Watches in India.</p>.Apple Watch SE 3 review: Packed with features that matter for youth.<p>Besides the latest Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3, it is available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Watch Ultra 1 and 2 versions as well.</p>.<p>For the uninitiated, Hypertension is a medical term for where<strong> </strong>force of blood against the walls of the artery vessels is consistently too high. Persistent pressure on the walls of the artery will lead severe health conditions, including heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure, which have potential to cause death.</p><p>Hypertension is one of the biggest silent killers worldwide, as noted above, it shows no visible symptoms, while damaging vital organs over time.</p>.<p>As per the latest reports, more than 1.4 billion people have hypertension, and a very small percentage of people get diagnosed on time to be able to get medication and improve heart health.</p><p><strong>Here's how the Hypertension notification feature works on Apple Watches:</strong></p><p>Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use the combination of data from the optical heart sensor to analyse how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart.</p>.<p>Apple says the algorithm works passively in the background, reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension. These notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioural changes or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events.</p><p>However, Apple notes that the feature is not intended for use by people under 22 years old and those who have been previously diagnosed with hypertension or during pregnancy.</p>.Apple names Bangalore University graduate Amar Subramanya new VP of AI.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>