Apple watchOS 11 released: Here's how to install it

Apple has released the long awaited watchOS 11 to all eligible Watches worldwide.

It brings all-new features and insightful health metrics to help owners to improve their fitness. Most notable include the Vitals app. It will offer a quick view of key health metrics such as sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen.

If Apple Watch notices two or more metrics are out of their typical range, it will send an alert to the user along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.

The new watchOS 11 also brings -- Training Load. This information can help the users make changes to their routines to give their bodies enough rest after heavy workouts.