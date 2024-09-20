Apple's 'Made in India' iPhone 16 series hit stores

The new iPhone 16 Pro comes in four storages— 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.

The new iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in three storages— 256GB, 512GB and 1TB— for Rs 1,44,900, Rs 1,64, 999, and Rs 1,84,900, respectively. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in five colours— black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium.

Besides iPhone 16 series, Apple is also offering the new Watch Series 10. The GPS-only model price starts at Rs 46,900 and the cellular variant starts at Rs 56,900. The titanium model is priced at 79,900.

Apple did not launch the successor of the Watch Ultra 2 but announced a new satin black colour. It costs Rs 89,900. There is also the Titanium Milanese Loop model which is priced at Rs 1,04,900.

Apple is offering AirPods 4 with ANC feature for Rs 17,900. There is also AirPods 4 without ANC feature for Rs 12,900.

Key features of the new iPhone 16 series

The regular iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch screen and the 16 Plus is offered in a 6.7-inch size. And, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively.

The most notable difference between the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Pro is that the former supports a 60Hz refresh rate and the latter boasts of a ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

All four models feature XDR Super Retina OLED display with a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch) and support peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Another notable aspect we see in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is the Action button, which was first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro series. It allows users to program to launch their favourite apps or trigger Siri Shortcuts to perform a variety of functions with just a press. Users can quickly open the camera, flashlight, or controls, switch between Ring and Silent mode and more or launch Shazam to identify a song.

Additionally, Apple for the first time is offering a Camera Control button to iPhone 16 series models. It is a tactile touch-sensitive button. Users can quickly launch the camera, take a photo, and start video recording, so users don’t have to miss the moment. A new camera preview helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — to compose a stunning photo or video by sliding their finger on the Camera Control. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with titanium enclosure also come with the same two features.

Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature dual-camera module— main 48MP wide-angle (f/1.6, 2x Telephoto ) and a 12MP 120°-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) autofocus secondary camera with macro photography and LED flash on the back. It houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) front camera, Autofocus with Focus Pixels.

On the other hand, the new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max feature triple-camera modules— a new 48MP Fusion (f/1.78) camera, a 48MP 120-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) secondary camera, and a 12MP Telephoto (ƒ/2.8, up to 10x optical zoom range with LED flash. It supports Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps and Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps.

On the front, it houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) camera.

The regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which come with aluminum frame house the Apple A18 chipset whereas the top-end iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max models are powered by A18 Pro silicon. Both the new chipsets come with significant performance and power-usage efficiency upgrades. And they allow Apple Intelligence features to run smoothly.

However, the Apple Intelligence features are not available in the iPhone series devices. It will be released with a software update later, most probably in October.