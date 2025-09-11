<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/google-launches-authorised-refurbished-pixel-phone-sale-in-india-3709802">Google</a> has launched a fun Android app, Androidify, which was first showcased during the I/O 2025 event earlier this year.</p><p>The company has launched the Androidify app on Google Play Store, and it is also available on the web for users to turn their selfie into to fun Androidified bot photo.</p>.Veo 3 is here! Google Photos app users can now turn still images into animated video .<p>The Androidify app is integrated with Google's advanced Gemini 2.5 Flash Large Language Model, Imagen photo generator tool and Veo video generator. Users, if they don't have a selfie, can describe the attributes of the bot in the prompt section, and Google's Imagen tool will generate their custom Android bot.</p>.<p>And, with the Veo 3 tool, Google’s latest video generation model, can animate your bot with different vibes. However, this particular tool is available in select global regions only.</p>.<p>In a related development, the search engine giant has announced support for Hindi language in AI Mode in India.</p><p>The AI Mode is powered by Google's advanced custom version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro large language AI model. It is capable of understanding complex queries in text and voice and delivers the most accurate response possible.</p><p>With the new update, users can interact with AI Mode in Hindi. It offers a much better user experience than just listing websites for answers. Users can ask anything, and the conversation with AI Mode will be akin to two people speaking with each other.</p>.Google Search's advanced AI Mode now supports Hindi language in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>