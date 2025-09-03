Menu
ChatGPT down: OpenAI has detected the root cause of service outage, working to resolve it

As per Downdetector website, ChatGPT services are down worldwide including US, India and other regions.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 09:24 IST
ChatGPT service outage heatmap of India.

Credit: Downdetector.com

ChatGPT status board.

Credit: OpenAI

Published 03 September 2025, 09:24 IST
