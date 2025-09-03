<p>OpenAI's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/chatgpt-go-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-openais-low-cost-plan-for-india-3687062">ChatGPT</a> is experiencing a service outage worldwide.</p><p>Most of the services on the mobile app and website platform and even some Application Programming Interface (API)s powered by ChatGPT are not responding to the user queries.</p><p>As per Downdetector website, ChatGPT services are down worldwide including US, UK, India and other regions.</p><p>In India, major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other major cities are facing ChatGPT service outage. </p>.<p>On the official ChatGPT status board, OpenAI has confirmed the service outage. It has also identified the root cause of the issue, and the engineers are working to resolve it.Gok</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>Top-5 alternatives to OpenAI's ChatGPT:</p><p>1) Google Gemini</p><p>2) Claude AI</p><p>3) Perplexity</p><p>4) Meta AI</p><p>5) xAI's Grok</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>