<p>Bengaluru: Cognizant on Thursday opened its India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab alongside a new Cognizant Moment Studio in Bengaluru. Both the lab and studio are part of the commitment Cognizant announced in 2023 to invest $1 billion in generative AI over the next three years.</p><p>The India AI Lab extends Cognizant's AI Lab in San Francisco, which was recently granted its 61st US patent. Cognizant said, both the lab and studio will focus on developing business-ready multi-agent systems, AI decisioning capabilities, responsible AI and AI-for-good initiatives.</p><p>"Cognizant plays a pivotal role in enterprise AI by acting as an 'AI builder,' bringing together our platforms, partnerships and highly skilled workforce to bridge infrastructure investment and business value," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said.</p><p>"With Agentic AI now essential to enterprise transformation, the real breakthroughs will come from pairing multi-agent systems with trustworthy, human-centered design. Our India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment Studio in Bengaluru offer research in agentic architectures, AI trust and next-generation user experience to create intelligent systems that support dependable decision-making for enterprises," he added.</p><p>The lab's team comprising PhD-level scientists and AI engineers will advance applied research in multi-agent AI, decisioning systems and responsible AI. It will also strengthen Cognizant's IP portfolio and platform innovation through the development of proprietary frameworks, reusable AI components and experiential platforms that will set new industry benchmarks, the US-based IT firm said.</p><p>"The India AI Lab is a major expansion of Cognizant's research footprint and our ambition to accelerate the next wave of AI innovation. Bengaluru's exceptional engineering and scientific talent will help us expand our work in scaled, reliable and inter-operable multi-agent systems, evolutionary AI and trustworthy decision-making as manifested in our Neuro AI platform suite," Cognizant Chief AI Officer Babak Hodjat said.</p>