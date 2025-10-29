Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Google rolls out Fitbit's gen AI-powered Personal Coach preview

Personal Coach can also offer tips on nutritional information to help users improve the food habits and become more disciplined.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Fitbit premium features.

Fitbit premium features.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 15:08 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencefitnessWellnessPixel WatchGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us