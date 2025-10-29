<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2025-highlights-google-android-xr-glasses-glow-ai-cinema-creator-new-gemini-ai-tools-and-more-3551300#7">Google</a> earlier in the year announced that the company's Fitbit team was working on a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered personal coach feature for Android WearOS smartwatch users.</p><p>It can function as a multi-utility personalised fitness trainer, a sleep coach and a health and wellness advisor.</p><p>Now, the search engine giant has offered a preview of the Personal Coach feature for users with Fitbit Premium subscribers.</p>.After India, Google expands Gen AI-powered agriculture apps to global regions.<p>To get things started, the user has to have a 5-10 minute conversation either through text or the keyboard microphone with the personal coach to understand his/her motivations and goals.</p><p>The more the user shares up front, the better the coach can fine-tune their plans. It should be noted that this feature is optional; the user can skip this and come back to it later.</p><p>With the Personal Coach feature, users can adjust their goals, like the number of steps or km target for the day.</p>.<p>Also, users can ask the Personal Coach feature to offer a short workout in the constrained space of a hotel. He/she can ask 'Create a 30-minute upper body workout I can do in my hotel room.” The workout will be personalised based on your goals, readiness and recent activity, says Google.</p><p>And, if the user is feeling ill, or got injured, he/she ask the Personal Coach feature to tweak the exercise plan for the day and reschedule the plan the next day with a light workout load.</p><p>It can also offer an analysis of sleep patterns as well. Users can ask-- 'Why did I wake up feeling tired today?' to get an analysis of what might have impacted the user's sleep. If the user has been travelling, he/she should let the Personal Coach feature know and ask for tips to get back on track.</p><p>Further, the Personal Coach can also offer tips on nutritional information. For instance, learn about the benefits of protein by asking, 'How much protein should I be eating? or 'Should I take creatine?'. </p>.<p>As this feature is a work-in-progress application, there will be bugs and may not always get things right at the start. So, Google is inviting Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch owners to sign up for the Preview of Personal Coach and offer feedback. With this, Google promises to regularly release updates to change or improve the features and capabilities to deliver an enhanced user experience, before it can be released to all in the near future.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>