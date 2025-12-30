<p>Ahmedabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a> government on Tuesday granted in-principle approval for the establishment of the Indian AI Research Organization (IAIRO) at GIFT City in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gandhinagar">Gandhinagar</a>. </p><p>The government said that the IAIRO will be focussing on cutting edge AI research and development related work. </p><p>The Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government also announced an allocation of Rs 300 crore for this purpose. </p><p>The government said in a release that the AI centre will be established "through a tripartite partnership involving the state, union government and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)."</p>.Google offers free Gemini AI tools Veo, Deep Research and more to Indian students for a year.<p>"This IAIRO will be made operational as a Special Purpose Vehicle in GIFT City from 1 January 2026. It will be constituted as a non-profit institute under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013," the government said in the release.</p>.<p>It said that IPA has joined as the anchor private partner for IAIRO and will contribute Rs 25 crore for the year 2025–26. The IPA includes 23 leading pharmaceutical companies, including Cipla, Torrent Pharma, and Sun Pharma.</p>.IAF's software development institute signs MoU with IIT Madras.<p>The core activities of IAIRO will include advanced AI research and development, AI-based product developments and ksolutions, and collaboration among academic institutions, industries, startups, and the government. </p><p>"In addition, IAIRO will also focus on intellectual property (IP) creation, capacity building, and policy-based research. IAIRO will function under a hybrid compute model, integrating on-premise GPU infrastructure along with national platforms such as the IndiaAI Cloud," the release added.</p>