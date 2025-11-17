<p>With more than one billion active users worldwide, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-photos-gen-ai-tools-can-turn-pics-to-videos-and-more-3645949">Google Photos</a> app stores a staggering four trillion photos and videos in its repository.</p><p>Beyond storage, it offers feature-rich tools to edit to turn any mundane image into fun art and worth sharing with friends on social media platforms.</p><p>Now, Google Photos is getting an update with new features powered by Google's advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based image editing model, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/netizens-are-going-nano-bananas-over-googles-latest-gen-ai-image-creator-tool-3723368">Nano Banana</a>.</p>.Google Play Store: Apps causing excessive battery drain to get warning label .<p>The most notable is the 'Help me edit'. This is a conversational editing feature. It will come in handy in scenarios like while taking a group, one or more people may end up blinking their eyes, and the pictures come off with their eyes closed. Or sometimes looking the other way.</p><p>With Help me edit feature, they can fix those issues. In Google Photos, tap on the image and select 'Help me edit'. There, type “remove the sunglasses on Rahul, make Aditi smile and open her eyes.”</p><p>The Google Photos app will fix the image by using other pictures of the person in the device owner's gallery that have been labelled and organised in the face groups to ensure a personalised, natural look.</p>.<p>Besides the Android version, Google Photos for iOS will also be getting the 'Help me edit' feature, initially in the US and will be expanded to the other global regions in the coming months.</p><p>Further, the 'Help me edit' feature also comes with the 'restyle' option. Here, the user can describe the new style he/she want to see. For instance, the user can ask Photos app to recreate their image as a Renaissance portrait, restyle an image as a mosaic made of colourful tiles or turn their photo into a page from a children’s storybook.</p><p>The new update is also bringing the 'Create with AI' feature. It offers ready-made AI templates to the Create tab on Android in the US and India starting this week.</p>.<p>These new templates are powered by Nano Banana and will help the user create images instantly based on popular edits, like 'put me in a high fashion photoshoot,' 'create a professional headshot' for a job resume or 'put me in a Deepavali holiday card.'</p><p>Soon, Google will introduce personalised edits based on the images stored in Google Photos. For instance, it will be able to offer templates such as 'create a name doodle personalised to me' or 'create a cartoon of me and my hobbies'.</p><p>The new update to Google Photos also brings 'Ask Photo'. This is a search feature to trace and find a photo which the user had taken several years ago. Users can describe the image, and Google Photos will surface the most relevant image at the top.</p><p>Further, if the user has taken a photo of an unknown flower or a bird, they can use the 'Ask Photo' feature. It will pull all the information of the subject without leaving the Google Photos app. </p><p>The new Ask Photo feature will be available in 100 global markets and support 17 languages.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>