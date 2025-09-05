Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

OpenAI set to start mass production of its own AI chips in 2026: Report

OpenAI's move follows efforts by Google, Amazon and Meta, which have built custom chips to handle AI workloads, as demand for computing power to train and operate AI models surges.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 02:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 02:07 IST
Artificial IntelligenceOpenAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us