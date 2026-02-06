<p>Search engine giant Google has launched new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered auto-dubbing feature in YouTube.</p><p>Compared to Google Search, YouTube is second biggest platform for people to search for information, find entertainment, and do-it-yourself content. The latter is critical in helping people do things at home like food recipes and set up a computer and troubleshoot any smart devices. But, most of the important content was not be available on local native language. </p><p>Auto-dubbing was a long-requested feature, globally, particularly in India, where 1.4 billion people speak around 22 languages and even more dialects in remote regions.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 to come with Google's AI-powered scam-detection feature: Report.<p>With the new update, users can set up the Preferred Language setting. This not only helps the viewers, but also makes the work of content creators less hassle, as they don’t have to put extra work on dubbing their content to multiple languages.</p><p>Intially, auto-dubbing option is available for 27 languages globally.</p><p>In India, there is option to dub native languages such as Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjab, Tamil and Telugu to English and vice-versa. Google plans to bring support for more languages including Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese and more.</p><p>Here’s how to turn on preferred language on YouTube:</p><p>Step 1: Open a video, then tap the Settings icon on the video player</p><p>Step 2: Select Audio track or Language</p><p>Step 3: Choose Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam or another available language</p><p>Step 4: Tap the Resume button to continue the video with dubbed audio</p><p>“We are committed to giving creators full agency over how their stories are told in every language, while providing viewers with the flexibility to choose how they listen. Experience the next generation of global storytelling — keep an eye out for auto-dubbing on your next video,” said Chandralekha Motati,<strong> </strong>Product Manager, YouTube.</p><p>The company has also revealed that to make make auto dubs even more natural, it has begun testing a Lip Sync pilot that subtly matches the speaker’s lip movements to the translated audio so a dubbed video feels as seamless as watching the original.</p>.Google takes down Chinese malicious proxy network IPIDEA.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>