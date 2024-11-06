BSNL testing D2D tech to make calls, and UPI payments via satellites

<p>State-run <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bsnl">Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL</a>) during the recently concluded India Mobile Congress launched the company's new logo and also revealed that it will bring seven new services. Among them is the Direct-to-Device (D2D), a new pioneering technology that can enable users to make emergency calls in areas even without a cellular network.</p><p><strong>Here's how the BSNL's D2D service works:</strong></p><p>BSNL's D2D service will use a constellation of dedicated constellation of satellites, which work as giant cell towers in space to receive and send signals between phones.</p><p>"India's first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver seamless, reliable connectivity," said BSNL in a press statement.</p>.BSNL turnaround: Company making operating profit, added subscribers in last 3 months, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.<p>The company says the D2D service will enable users to make phone calls and send messages without a cellular or Wi-Fi network nearby. Also, people will be able to perform Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based cash-less digital transactions as well.</p><p>This is very beneficial in remote areas in hilly and isolated regions away from cities with lack of cell towers. Also, it can serve as crucial connectivity during natural disasters such as earthquake or cyclone-induced destruction</p>.<p>BSNL is collaborating with Viasat to bring the D2D. During the India Mobile Congress event, Viasat performed two-way messaging and SoS messaging demos using an unnamed commercial Android smartphone enabled with non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity. </p><p>The sample messages were sent roughly 36,000 km to one of Viasat’s geostationary L-band satellites. </p><p>“It is exciting to be showcasing the potential for direct-to-device in India, where D2D could help reduce barriers to accessing satellite connectivity – particularly in India where millions do not have access to reliable terrestrial connectivity. In the future, D2D could help transform the Indian production and supply chain to become more efficient, more sustainable and safer, and support automotive applications to enhance safety and conditions-based maintenance," said Sandeep Moorthy, Chief Technical Officer, Viasat.</p><p>There is no official word about the specific timeline for when BSNL plans to bring the D2D service in India.</p><p>BSNL is planning to roll out a 5G cellular network across the country in the coming months.</p>.BSNL holds strategic importance for government: Scindia.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>