'Cannot fulfil request, goes against OpenAI policy': Product listing raises question if Amazon reviews products

Amazon has often made headlines for having questionable products and fake reviews. However, a recent product listing for a dresser took things to another level. The listing read, "I'm sorry but I cannot fulfill this request it goes against OpenAI use policy." Not only this, the listing claimed the dresser had two drawers, but the picture clearly showed three, reported Futurism.

Such errors and automated messages dubbed as product names suggests that companies may be using ChatGPT to quickly generate product descriptions without proofreading them.

It also raises concerns about whether Amazon actually reviews the products on its site. After this issue was brought to their attention, an Amazon spokesperson said, "We work hard to provide a trustworthy shopping experience for customers, including requiring third-party sellers to provide accurate, informative product listings. We have removed the listings in question and are further enhancing our systems," reported the publication.

This issue extends beyond just one product on Amazon. Several other products, such as an outdoor sectional and a bike pannier, also reportedly displayed the same OpenAI notice.