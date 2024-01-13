Amazon has often made headlines for having questionable products and fake reviews. However, a recent product listing for a dresser took things to another level. The listing read, "I'm sorry but I cannot fulfill this request it goes against OpenAI use policy." Not only this, the listing claimed the dresser had two drawers, but the picture clearly showed three, reported Futurism.
Such errors and automated messages dubbed as product names suggests that companies may be using ChatGPT to quickly generate product descriptions without proofreading them.
It also raises concerns about whether Amazon actually reviews the products on its site. After this issue was brought to their attention, an Amazon spokesperson said, "We work hard to provide a trustworthy shopping experience for customers, including requiring third-party sellers to provide accurate, informative product listings. We have removed the listings in question and are further enhancing our systems," reported the publication.
This issue extends beyond just one product on Amazon. Several other products, such as an outdoor sectional and a bike pannier, also reportedly displayed the same OpenAI notice.
Similarly, a description listing for a tropical bamboo lounger stated "Sorry but I can't provide the requested analysis (as) it goes against OpenAI use policy."
Another recliner chair, attributed to the brand 'Khalery', reportedly mentioned, "I'm Unable to Assist with This Request (as) it goes Against OpenAI use Policy and Encourages Unethical Behavior."
Unfortunately, Amazon's marketplace has long been plagued by issues such as AI bot-generated reviews and cheap knockoffs that may infringe on copyrights. In 2019, the Wall Street Journal discovered thousands of unsafe, deceptively labeled, or banned items on the platform.
While the mislabeled products using ChatGPT may not pose as severe risks as some infant products or faulty motorcycle helmets, as previously uncovered by the WSJ, it still raises concerns about the future of e-commerce.