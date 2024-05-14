Dyson unveils WashG1 wet floor cleaner

Singapore-based consumer electronics major Dyson launched WashG1, the company's first dedicated wet cleaner.

It boasts hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go. It is capable of automatically separating the liquid and particulate matter into dedicated containers docked on the handle, just above the cleaner motor.

The liquid container has one one-litre capacity and is enough to clean around 290.sq.m (approx. 3121.53 sq. ft) space of the house.

Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate and the pulse pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points across the length of the roller.