Dyson unveils WashG1 wet floor cleaner

Singapore-based consumer electronics major Dyson launched WashG1, the company's first dedicated wet cleaner.
It boasts hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go. It is capable of automatically separating the liquid and particulate matter into dedicated containers docked on the handle, just above the cleaner motor.
The liquid container has one one-litre capacity and is enough to clean around 290.sq.m (approx. 3121.53 sq. ft) space of the house.
Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate and the pulse pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points across the length of the roller.
Dyson's WashG1's roller comes with highly absorbent microfibres (64,800 filaments per cm.sq.) With the combination of microfibres and continuous application of water via hydration points, the cleaner absorbs the liquid, whilst the dry dirt is sucked simultaneously.
Dual-rollers of the new WashG1 series wet cleaner.
Photo Credit: Dyson India
The dirty water is extracted from the rollers by durable extraction plates, and the secondary nylon-bristled inner brush bars remove dirt and debris from the microfibre rollers, flicking it straight into a removable debris tray.
Depending on the type of liquid spill, the user can control hydration levels- low, medium and high. It is similar to the Dyson's dry vacuum cleaners (they come with three modes-Auto, Eco and Boost).
The new WashG1 series wet cleaner.
Photo Credit: Dyson India
The new Dyson WashG1 is available in select global markets including the US for $699.99 (approx. Rs 58,467). The company has confirmed that it will be made available in India soon.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.