Elon Musk's xAI Grok chatbot now available to X Premium+ users in India

Last month, Elon Musk-owned xAI launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Grok. Initially, it was available for select people in the US. And, later, it was expanded to more global regions.

Now, AI chatbot Grok is finally available in India, but only those with X Premium+ subscriptions can access it.

In India, X Premium+ subscription costs Rs 1,300 per month and the annual plan is priced at Rs 13,600. However, if people subscribe to the same service on iPhone, it costs Rs 2,299 per month or Rs 22,900/year, almost double the costs.

This makes Grok AI chatbot service more expensive than OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus tariff plan (Rs 1,665/month) in India. Most people are likely to get X Premium+ service through desktop and avoid paying extra gatekeeper fees to the Apple App Store.

Besides access to Grok AI chatbot, a Premium+ subscription offers an edit option, early access to the newest features of X, the option to post longer posts (up to 25,000 characters), long-form 1080p videos (up to 8GB size), Blue checkmark verification,

Also, X Premium+ customers are entitled to earn through Ad sharing, provided their posts generate high views and conversation. And, also through content creation similar to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.