Last month, Elon Musk-owned xAI launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Grok. Initially, it was available for select people in the US. And, later, it was expanded to more global regions.
Now, AI chatbot Grok is finally available in India, but only those with X Premium+ subscriptions can access it.
In India, X Premium+ subscription costs Rs 1,300 per month and the annual plan is priced at Rs 13,600. However, if people subscribe to the same service on iPhone, it costs Rs 2,299 per month or Rs 22,900/year, almost double the costs.
This makes Grok AI chatbot service more expensive than OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus tariff plan (Rs 1,665/month) in India. Most people are likely to get X Premium+ service through desktop and avoid paying extra gatekeeper fees to the Apple App Store.
Besides access to Grok AI chatbot, a Premium+ subscription offers an edit option, early access to the newest features of X, the option to post longer posts (up to 25,000 characters), long-form 1080p videos (up to 8GB size), Blue checkmark verification,
Also, X Premium+ customers are entitled to earn through Ad sharing, provided their posts generate high views and conversation. And, also through content creation similar to Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
Grok AI chatbot: Key aspects you should know
1) The Grok AI chatbot runs on xAI's state-of-the-art Large Language Model(LLM). It is said to be way superior compared to ChatGPT 3.5, the free version available to the public on the OpenAI website.
2) Grok AI chabot has achieved 63.2 per cent on the HumanEval coding task and 73% on MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding).
4) Compared to ChatGPT, the Grok AI chatbot is up to date with the latest updates, be it sports, geopolitics, and other things happening around the world. And, it has access to all the conversations (public) and discussions happening on the X platform. [Note: It has no access to DMs of individual users.]
3) Grok AI Chabot comes in two options- Fun and Regular mode. The latter will offer straight forward answers to questions.
And, with the fun mode, it offers witty, and savage responses to queries.
For instance, one user asked how to make cocaine, Grok sarcastically replied to get a degree in chemistry first and apply for a license from a Drug Enforcement Authority for a different purpose. Then, open a secret laboratory in a remote location.
"To make Cocaine, acquire a large quantity of Coca leaves and various chemicals and start cooking and pray, you don't get blown up or arrested."
And, on an ending note, it said -- "Just kidding! Please don't try to make cocaine. It's illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage"
Elon Musk has promised to offer Grok AI chatbot access to general X platform users shortly.
