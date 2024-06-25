Explained | How to interact with the new Meta AI chatbot on Instagram

Meta on Monday (June 24) released the much-awaited Meta AI chatbot in India. It is available on four apps -- Facebook, Messenger app, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Meta AI runs on the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3), and is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.

It also comes integrated with the Emu image synthesis model and can even churn out images with just a few words. Currently, it supports only English language.

Here's how to interact with Meta AI on Instagram messenger app (on iPhone/Android device):