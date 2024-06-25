Explained | How to interact with the new Meta AI chatbot on Instagram

Meta on Monday (June 24) released the much-awaited Meta AI chatbot in India. It is available on four apps -- Facebook, Messenger app, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Meta AI runs on the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3), and is capable of understanding complex user queries and respond with easy-to-understand real-time information.
It also comes integrated with the Emu image synthesis model and can even churn out images with just a few words. Currently, it supports only English language.
Here's how to interact with Meta AI on Instagram messenger app (on iPhone/Android device):
Step 1: Open an existing chat.
Step 2: In the text box, enter @ then tap Meta AI, followed by the message. For instance, you can ask the Meta AI to answer a question or tell a joke.
It can help kids write their homework. It can even write codes for software programme.
Images generated by Meta AI.
Users can also ask Meta AI to create photos with just words. Just images, it can conjure up even short animated GIFs too. The generated photos and media files can be easily shared on Instagram social media platform too.
Image and animated photo created by Meta AI chatbot.
Also, users can use Meta AI to generate fun animated emojis.
Meta AI's response will be sent as a message in the chat.
It should be noted the messages between Meta AI and the user are not end-to-end encrypted. Only the conversations between private individuals and group chats are end-to-end encrypted.
The same user privacy policy applies even to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger apps.
