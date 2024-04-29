Friends from the old neighborhood turn rivals in big tech’s AI race

San Francisco: Mustafa Suleyman grew up in subsidized housing in one of London’s roughest areas. His father, a Syrian immigrant, drove a taxi. His mother was a nurse with the National Health Service. When the prestigious Queen Elizabeth’s School accepted him at age 11, the family moved into a safer, leafier neighborhood a few miles north.

There, he met 20-year-old Demis Hassabis, after becoming friends with his younger brother. Hassabis was a chess prodigy and video game designer whose parents — one a Greek Cypriot, the other a Singaporean — ran a London toy store.

Today, they are two of the most powerful executives in the tech industry’s race to build artificial intelligence. Hassabis, 47, is CEO of Google DeepMind, the tech giant’s central research lab for artificial intelligence. Suleyman, 39, was recently named CEO of Microsoft AI, charged with overseeing the company’s push into AI consumer products.